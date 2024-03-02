Very striking! Top Ten Sexiest POLICE UNIFORMS Revealed, With Texas, New Hampshire and Missouri Ranked Highly

The ten sexiest police uniforms in America have been unveiled, with the Lone Star state of Texas claiming the top spot, while New Jersey and Missouri earned high rankings.

A survey conducted by The wealth of geeks searched responses from 3,000 people to find the most attractive state police uniforms in the entire country.

One element that sets Texas state troopers apart from the rest is their iconic cowboy hats, described by the website as embodying “the swagger of a rodeo champion and the solemn duty of a game warden.”

Close behind are New Hampshire’s stately, crisp forest green shirts paired with tan pants, symbolizing “the state’s vast wilderness and exuding the cozy charm of the small towns found within.”

Scroll down to see the ranking of the ten sexiest police uniforms in America… and vote for YOUR favorite!

1. Texas Department of Public Safety

The Texas State Troopers’ ‘Texas Tan’ T-shirts have claimed the prestigious number one spot in the ranking of sexiest state trooper uniforms.

According to the website, these shirts in a crisp, authoritative dark tan not only command authority but also serve as a banner of pride and tradition.

The ranking says that these t-shirts go beyond being mere clothing. “They are a banner of pride and tradition, designed to stand tall against the backdrop of bustling cities, sprawling ranches and everything in between.”

The Texas State Troopers’ ‘Texas Tan’ T-shirts have claimed the prestigious number one spot in the ranking of sexiest state trooper uniforms.

Texas agents were dressed to impress Donald Trump at the US border in Eagle Pass on Thursday.

2. New Hampshire State Police

Second place is secured by the New Hampshire State Police uniform, described as “as durable as the state’s vast wilderness and as welcoming as the small towns within it.”

New Hampshire law enforcement officers wear shirts of a regal, cool forest green, paired with tan pants.

The ensemble is completed with a belt that symbolizes the strength inherent in the New England character.

The uniform serves as more than just clothing; is a nod to the commitment and courage essential to upholding the law in a land where the state motto is “Live Free or Die,” as the website notes.

New Hampshire law enforcement officers wear shirts in a regal, cool forest green, paired with tan pants.

3. Missouri State Highway Patrol

The Missouri State Highway Patrol secures third position in the ranking with its distinguished light blue t-shirts.

Inspired by the wide skies of Missouri, French blue shirts, paired with dark navy pants, encapsulate the state’s unique blend of progress and tradition.

“The ensemble is completed with a khaki campaign hat, an elegant emblem of authority that captures the essence of Missouri’s proud heritage,” the classification notes.

The ten sexiest police uniforms in America have been unveiled, with the Lone Star state of Texas claiming the top spot, while New Jersey and Missouri earned high rankings. Pictured: A Missouri State Highway Patrol officer

Inspired by the wide skies of Missouri, French blue shirts, paired with dark navy pants, encapsulate the state’s unique blend of progress and tradition.

4. New Jersey State Police

With some similarities to Missouri, the New Jersey State Police uniforms feature a French blue shirt complemented by pants in a deep midnight blue hue.

But this ensemble goes further by incorporating a sturdy belt, symbolizing the industrial power and unbreakable spirit of New Jersey.

The website also takes note of the badge, describing it as “radiant with commitment, completing the ensemble, echoing the state’s promise of unwavering service and dedication.”

With some similarities to Missouri, the New Jersey State Police uniforms feature a French blue shirt complemented by pants in a deep midnight blue hue.

5. Arizona Department of Public Safety

Officers in the sunny southwest proudly wear the fifth sexiest uniform from the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Their tan shirts and matching pants are a testament to maintaining a cool feeling in the desert under the scorching sun, the website says.

The color palette reflects the endless sands of the region, set against the backdrop of cacti and canyons.

The ensemble is completed with a Montana Peak hat, which strategically casts just enough shadow to add an air of mystery to the wearer’s gaze.

Their tan shirts and matching pants are a testament to maintaining a cool feeling in the desert under the scorching sun, the website says.

6. Colorado State Patrol

Inspired by its state’s unique landscape, the Colorado State Patrol uniform takes its place with light blue shirts that elegantly contrast with tan pants.

The shirts reflect crystal-clear alpine lakes, while the tan pants are as firm as the Rocky Mountains themselves.

The classification notes that “this uniform radiates a magnetic appeal, embodying the adventurous spirit of the state and the rugged charm of those who wear it.”

7. Washington State Patrol

Coming in at seventh place, the Washington State Patrol uniforms perfectly combine authority with accessibility.

Its modern cut is not only a reflection of style, but also reflects the progressive spirit of the state.

The belt becomes more than an accessory as it symbolizes community commitment, radiating integrity and dedication.

Coming in at seventh place, the Washington State Patrol uniforms perfectly combine authority with accessibility.

8. Florida Highway Patrol

Florida’s uniform claims eighth place on the list by capturing the essence of the endless summer in the Sunshine State.

The uniform strikes a delicate balance between professionalism and a dash of Christmas spirit, embodying the warmth and welcoming atmosphere of Florida,” according to the ranking.

A survey conducted by Wealth of Geeks sought responses from 3,000 people to find the best-looking state police uniforms across the country. Pictured: A Florida Highway Patrol officer.

9. Hawaii State Sheriff’s Division

The department that received the title of best dressed public safety division in 2023 also secures a well-deserved spot on the list of sexiest uniforms.

The Sheriff’s Division has boldly adopted a vibrant green, paying homage to the lush landscapes of the islands and reflecting the royal origins of the Sheriff’s office under King Kamehameha III.

Hawaii State Sheriff’s Division Ranked 9th

10. Indiana State Police

In a stunning shade of navy blue, the Indiana State Police uniform claims its place among the top ten sexiest police uniforms.

It seamlessly blends tradition with modernity, symbolizing the unique combination of heartland Indiana values ​​and contemporary design.

The dark navy blue uniform, cinched with a belt, not only exudes authority but also nods to the state’s industrious spirit.