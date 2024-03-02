Sat. Mar 2nd, 2024

    'For the People, by the People': Phillies Fans Start Petition to Bring Back $1 Hot Dogs

    'For the People, by the People': Phillies Fans Start Petition to Bring Back $1 Hot Dogs

    Fans of the Philadelphia Phillies, known just as much for their rowdiness as their togetherness, are rising up in protest against the franchise’s announcement this week that it was doing away with a popular “Dollar Dog Night” at select games.

    A petition was launched Thursday to restore the promotional night, garnering nearly 10,000 signatures by Friday afternoon to demand that the team reinstate the 27-year tradition.

    “The absence of Dollar Dog Night has left many fans like me feeling disconnected from the team we love so much,” wrote Christian McGovern, who added that the Phillies are “more than just a baseball team; they are an integral part of our city’s identity and culture.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

