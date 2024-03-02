Gwyneth Paltrow says white women should learn ‘ruthless self-acceptance’ from black women: ‘My black friends know themselves’

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed the differences she’s noticed when it comes to relationships and self-love in her black and white friends.

The Goop founder, 51, said white women should learn ‘ruthless self-acceptance’ from their ‘black sisters’ during a talk with Dr. Ella Bell at the MAKERS Conference in Beverly Hills, California, on Thursday, according to People.

Paltrow went on to tell Bell, co-author of the book Our Separe Ways: Black and White Women and the Struggle for Professional Identity, that she believes “white women have a lot to learn from black women.”

The actress praised her Black friends’ “incredible intrinsic self-honor,” saying it’s “like from the depths of their souls to the tips of their fingers.”

“My black friends know themselves and love themselves, in a way that I think white women are not taught to do,” she explained.

“I think white women are taught to be competitive with each other (something I’ve tried very hard to dispel, because I don’t believe in competition between women), but we’re raised to be competitive, to be jealous, to look down on each other.” over the other’s shoulder.

‘And, at least in my circle of black women, they don’t do that. “There is immediate acceptance, security and appreciation,” added the Oscar winner.

He continued, “I’ve learned a lot from my black friends about ruthless self-acceptance and full self-love.”

‘And I think that we, as white women in this culture, have a lot to learn from our black sisters and the way that they respect themselves. And I’m not sure exactly where that comes from.

‘I can ask you that question. In fact, I’d love to know why you think African American women have that, and it’s like a collective, it’s like a beautiful interwoven connection, and how you think that as white women we can begin to cultivate that within ourselves and in our own friends.’

Bell responded by saying, ‘I can turn to the black women in this room when I need help. That’s important to us. And I don’t think white women have that.

Paltrow agreed, adding that “keeping white women at odds with each other, in competition with each other, keeps the patriarchy strong.”

‘So we really have to take responsibility to be aware of our thinking and our behaviour, and to build bridges and understand that someone is not going to get more. You don’t need to get less because someone will get more.”

While talking about women, Paltrow added that she believes “women should rule the world.”

She added that her team at Goop “wants to give women access to great things.”

“I think it really comes from a place of love for women and wanting to connect with them and be that girlfriend, be that resource,” she said.

‘And I always come back to that, and that means all women. That means white women, black women, Asian women, Indian women, all kinds. Our team is a reflection of that.”

The MAKERS Conference is an annual three-day summit focused on high-performing women.

At this year’s edition, Gwyneth was on hand to talk about her wellness brand Goop, a lightning rod of publicity and controversy since its inception.

Letting her signature blonde hair fall in silky drapes that framed her unmistakable features, Gwyneth rocked a sleek black look.

She modeled a chic polka dot blouse tucked into a pair of solid pants, opting for naturalistic makeup and no jewelry.

Gwyneth and Bell also found a moment to pose together offstage during the red carpet portion of the event, where Gwyneth rubbed shoulders with the organization’s top brass.

As Gwyneth strolled through the conference, she mingled with fellow wellness influencer Latham Thomas, known online as GlowMaven.

Ella and Ella took a photo with MAKERS Women’s Director of Partnerships, Ja’Nay Hawkins, as well as their President, Alicin Reidy Williamson.

Backstage at the party, Gwyneth could be seen enjoying a conversation in the green room with trailblazing model Bethann Hardison.