Billie Eilish reveals she once broke up with her boyfriend after dreaming about Christian Bale: ‘I woke up and came to my senses’

Billie Eilish is betting a lot on her dreams.

The 22-year-old musician, who took over the Independent Spirit Awards with her daring looks, recently revealed she once ended a relationship after dreaming of a particularly handsome Hollywood leading man.

“A couple of years ago I dreamed about Christian Bale and it was like being in a little cafe in the sunlight, and it made me realize I had to break up with my boyfriend,” she hilariously revealed on Amelia Dimoldenberg’s Oscar Nominees Luncheon Pre-Lunch.

As her brother Finneas burst into laughter, Billie added: “I really…came to my senses.”

The Oscar-winning singer, who has not been romantically linked to anyone lately, did not reveal the identity of her ex-boyfriend.

However, she made headlines when she broke up with her most recent boyfriend, The Neighborhood singer Jesse Rutherford, back in May 2023 after seven months of dating.

The couple’s romance had generated controversy because Billie was 20 years old and Jesse was 31 when they debuted their romance.

They made their red carpet debut at the star-studded 2022 LACMA Art+Film Gala in November 2022.

The Bad Guy singer was first linked to Jesse when the two were spotted by a fan at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights in October 2022.

Prior to her romance with Jesse, Billie ended her rumored relationship with boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce in May 2022 after a year-long connection.

The 32-year-old actor and producer vehemently denied online rumors suggesting the unexpected breakup was a result of his alleged womanizing habits.

‘Nobody fooled anyone,’ he wrote via instagram At the time. “

‘Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the Internet is dangerous.’

Meanwhile, Christian and his wife Sibi Blažić may keep a low profile in Hollywood, but their marriage remains strong and has lasted more than two decades.

After eloping in Las Vegas in January 2000, the Batman actor and the former model welcomed two children: Emmeline Bale in 2005 and Joseph Bale in 2014.

The big reveal of Billie’s boyfriend breaking up comes after it was announced that she will host What Was I Made For? of Barbie at the Oscars.

Written by Billie and Finneas, What Was I Made For? is one of two Barbie tracks nominated for Best Original Song at the awards show.

The second nominee, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt’s I’m Just Ken, was brought to life in Ryan Gosling’s film.

Gosling, nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Barbie’s long-time boyfriend, will also perform at the ceremony.