Lauren Boebert Just Realized She Lives in a Glass House

By now, you’ve heard that Tyler Boebert, the 18-year old scion who made Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) a 36-year-old grandmother, was arrested after going on an alleged crime spree. There may even be a sex tape. We can all agree that this situation is sad and unfortunate. And if Tyler were under the age of 18, I would not be writing this piece. But he’s not, and I am.

I’m no prude. Nor do I think parents are to blame for every wayward child. Stuff happens even in the best of families. There but for the grace of God go I. What is more, it’s not like Boebert is the first politician to endure an embarrassing family scandal. But the Boeberts are a special case for a couple reasons.

First, the day before the news broke about Tyler, Boebert tweeted: “The Biden Crime Family will go down as the most corrupt political family in American history.”

