Sat. Mar 2nd, 2024

    News

    Iris Apfel dies at 102: Fashion icon and self-proclaimed ‘geriatric star’ passed away at her home in Palm Beach, Florida

    By

    Mar 2, 2024
    Iris Apfel dies at 102: Fashion icon and self-proclaimed 'geriatric star' passed away at her home in Palm Beach, Florida

    The news was announced on his Instagram page on Friday.
    A spokesperson confirmed that he died at his home in Palm Beach, Florida.
    The cause of death has not been provided at this time.

    By Sonia Horon for Dailymail.Com

    Published: 21:08 EST, March 1, 2024 | Updated: 21:11 EST, March 1, 2024

    Iris Apfel, fashion icon and self-proclaimed ‘geriatric star’, has died at the age of 102.

    The news was announced on her Instagram page on Friday, with a gorgeous photo of the fashionista in a regal black and gold dress and her signature black sunglasses.

    “Iris Barrel Apfel, August 29, 1921 – March 1, 2024,” the caption read.

    A spokesperson for her estate confirmed the news to the New York Times and revealed that she died at her home in Palm Beach, Florida.

    The cause of death has not been provided at this time.

    Iris Apfel, fashion icon and self-proclaimed ‘geriatric star’, has died at the age of 102; seen in 2021

    The news was announced on her Instagram page on Friday, with a gorgeous photo of the fashionista in a regal black and gold dress and her signature black sunglasses.

    By

