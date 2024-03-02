Taylor Swift ‘has already written at least two songs about Travis Kelce and his love story’… but Chiefs Kingdom and Swifties may NEVER hear them

Swift has written several songs dedicated to her Chiefs tight end boyfriend.

But those works may never be released to Swift fans.

As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continue their love story, the pop star has already written a few songs about their relationship.

Swift and Kelce started dating in the summer and have seemingly been inseparable ever since.

A fountain told us weekly‘Taylor has already written songs about Travis (Kelce).’

‘She has written at least two songs. They have to do with her love story and falling in love with him.

But despite obvious interest from Taylor, Travis, and their fans, they may never be released.

Taylor Swift has reportedly written several songs about her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

But no one may hear those songs, described as “personal” and “very special.”

‘He probably won’t share them with anyone. “They are very special,” adds US Weekly’s source. ‘The songs are like poetry to her.

‘Just like most people journal, Taylor writes lyrics. Her relationship with Travis has inspired her.

The couple went public with their relationship during a Kansas City Chiefs game in September.

Taylor began attending more games throughout the season, including as the Chiefs won a fourth franchise title in Super Bowl LVIII in February.

It was the second consecutive Lombardi Trophy for the Chiefs, with Swift watching from a private box alongside celebrities, friends and both her and Travis’ family.

After the victory, the two hugged and kissed on the field. “Thanks for coming, baby,” Kelce said in postgame footage shared by The CW’s Inside the NFL.

‘Thanks for coming. Thanks for the support. Thanks for coming. Thank you for reaching the other side of the world. You’re the best, darling.’

Swift and Kelce’s romance was one of the most followed stories of this past NFL season

Since the Super Bowl, Swift has embarked on the 2024 leg of her Eras Tour: playing concerts in Australia.

He will play six shows in Singapore before taking a break in the spring and then moving on to the European leg.

“Taylor can’t wait until her tour is over so she can spend more time with him,” the first source says, adding that Swift and Kelce are “madly in love.”