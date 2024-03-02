Sat. Mar 2nd, 2024

    New York Times Accused of ‘Racially Targeted Witch Hunt’ in Leaks Probe

    The New York Times has been accused of “racially targeting” employees amid an investigation into leaks from the newsroom about the paper’s coverage of Hamas attacks on Israel.

    The president of the NewsGuild, which represents employees of the newspaper, sent a letter to New York Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger claiming that meetings held with employees as part of the investigation had turned into a “a vehicle for the harassment and intimidation” of union members.

    Members of the Middle Eastern and North African Times Employee Resource Group faced extensive questions about their views on the coverage of Gaza, and were ordered to turn over a list of all active members, as well as personal communications with their colleagues, President Susan DeCarava alleged.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

