Fred Again surprises fans with surprise 9am set at packed Melbourne nightclub and previews ANOTHER low-key gig after secret Sydney show

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Fred Again left his fans completely shocked when he took to the stage for a surprise show at a Melbourne nightclub on Saturday morning.

The record producer, 30, traveled Down Under for his sold-out tour, but also gave lucky fans who might not have gotten the coveted tickets the chance to see him live.

He’s been treating his Australian fans to a series of surprise shows since he landed, playing an intimate show at a Sydney nightclub earlier this week.

And on Saturday morning, the DJ delivered another surprise performance for his die-hard fans just hours after touching down in Melbourne on Friday night.

Fred woke up early and took to his Instagram Stories at 7am to share a video of himself wandering the streets while commenting that “there wasn’t much open.”

Fred Again left his fans completely shocked when he took to the stage for a surprise show at Melbourne’s Revolver Upstairs nightclub at 9am on Saturday.

However, he joked that he had found “a place” that was open before confirming he was going to play a 9am set at Melbourne’s Revolver Upstairs nightclub.

He shared a video of himself smiling as he danced behind the DJ’s decks as he performed to the packed club early in the morning.

Their fans had flocked to the venue for their surprise performance and danced enthusiastically to their epic setlist, marking an incredible start to the weekend.

Fred also sweetly shared a video of a fan on a video call with his family member as they made sure not to miss the opportunity to soak up the concert atmosphere.

Excited by the experience, Fred captioned one of the videos: “I always wanted to play a set like that!”

He also announced that he is preparing for another surprise show, as he hinted that he will be “back in a couple of hours” at a mysterious location.

He shared a video of himself smiling as he danced behind the DJ’s decks as he performed to the packed club early in the morning.

Their fans had flocked to the venue for their surprise performance and danced enthusiastically to their epic setlist, marking an incredible start to the weekend.

He wrote: ‘Confirming somewhere for later. I’m told it’s not confirmed yet, but I expect it to be back in a couple of hours!’

It comes just days after Fred invited a few hundred fans to a surprise concert in Sydney on Thursday night.

He performed at Club 77 in Darlinghurst in front of 200 music lovers, who were selected and notified of the show via a WhatsApp message from the musician.

‘Hello! We’re throwing a random party tonight and we’ve randomly selected some numbers to send the ticket link to, so if you get this message, that’s you! If you want to come!’ the read message.

He also surprised his fans earlier this week with a surprise last-minute performance at the Sydney Opera House.

Fred’s surprise concerts come after he apologized to fans when tickets to his shows in Melbourne, Sydney and the Gold Coast sold out within an hour of going on sale.

He’s been treating his Australian fans to a series of surprise shows since landing, playing an intimate show at a Sydney nightclub (pictured) earlier this week.

It comes after Fred (pictured on stage in August) apologized to fans when tickets to his shows in Melbourne, Sydney and the Gold Coast sold out within an hour of going on sale.

“I just want to say that I really didn’t anticipate that this would be a situation where we would leave so many people disappointed with the tickets,” he said via Instagram.

‘Like in my mind we come out here and do ambitious shows to play and people like us, you know?’

“I didn’t think we’d leave 90 percent of people disappointed, so obviously THANK YOU, but it really makes me sad to see all your messages today,” he added.

Fred kicks off his tour in Melbourne, playing three shows back-to-back from March 4-6 at Rod Laver Arena, before heading to a pop-up venue on the Gold Coast on March 9.

He will then return to Sydney for three shows at Qudos Bank Arena from March 12-14.