Monthly News from Susan Miller — March 2024

Dear Reader,

March will be a much better month than February! The new moon of March 10 will bring lots of opportunity. If you work in entertainment or the creative arts, double what I just said, for you will get a chance to use your imagination and taste to put your stamp of individuality on all the projects that come up.

The full moon lunar eclipse on March 25 in Libra will be chock full of benefits. That eclipse and the next one, a total eclipse of the Sun (a new moon) in Aries on April 8, will also be a gem. These eclipses will likely prove to you that eclipses CAN be positive!

Each day on social media I will remind you of extra special days during March that I want you to take advantage of, so please follow me on Twitter (X), Instagram, or on Threads—in all three, my handle is @Astrologyzone. Or join me on Facebook (@ Susan Miller’s Astrology Zone). Later in this letter I will discuss my #Astrologyzone server on Discord and how you can participate on our fun, live meetings.

First, I am excited to tell you that I recently just sent my new manuscript called “The Year Ahead 2024” to Amazon’s Kindle and also to BookBaby.com. BookBaby.com is a company that caters to an international audience, and they will offer my book on any device the reader requests, including devises that are not sold in the US. BookBaby.com deals with US companies too, including Apple, Amazon’s Kindle, and Nook. In fact, BookBaby.com will even send you a plain PDF if you don’t like electronic devices. The cost for my e-book or PDF book will be $9.99 (USD).

Right now, it’s at Amazon, and they are working on mounting the material for Kindle. It is not available for purchase yet, but I will tell you when it is. Hopefully, it will be ready within a few days.

I didn’t think you wanted me to write “The Year Ahead 2024,” but we kept getting so many of your kind letters asking for it, that I said OK! For weeks I have been working on writing it, and I like the results. This will be a really good year and a much better one than we had last year with those severe eclipses. I feel you will like what I have to say.

My “Year Ahead 2024” e-book runs 27,600 words and includes a chapter for each sign. Be sure to read the chapter for your Sun sign and also for your rising sign, for both are of equal importance in astrology. Some chapters are longer than others, depending on what is happening for that sign. I urge you to also read the outlook for Aquarius, for in that chapter I talk a great deal about Pluto and how life will change not only for Aquarius but also for the rest of us, too.

If you don’t know your rising sign, you can go to the homepage of Astologyzone.com and do your own birth chart for free once you secure your exact time of birth, and use the Placidus Tropical algorithm (it’s in a pull-down menu).

If you want to get an email when my e-book or PDF is ready to buy on Amazon.com for Kindle or BookBaby.com, please join my newsletter, and we will send a notice out to you instantly. After you join, please remember to confirm your willingness to be added to my list by responding to an email confirmation that we will automatically send you.

Http://www.AstrologyZone.com/newsletter

Going blind in both eyes from an eye infection from mid-September to early December set me back with my writing, and it was a tough time for me. I’m so happy to be back now and to be writing long pieces again. In January and February, it was a joy to make live, personal appearances in Los Angeles (Malibu), New York City (Manhattan), Dallas, and Miami. The pandemic kept me home for so long, it was a thrill for me to meet you in person and to answer your questions on the spot.

During my travels, I had taken a little break from Discord where I do my twice-a-month three-hour audio sessions with readers. Those are free audio session that we call “AMA”—Ask Me Anything. Readers from all over the world come in and we form a little group on Sunday afternoons twice a month. (We are willing to make the next one a different time if you let us know what would be more convenient for you.) Discord is a Web 3 platform that is more modern than other social media.

My next “Ask Me Anything: session will be Sunday, March 10 at 5:00 PM EDT, 1:00 PM PDT—but that will be 11:00 PM GMT as the UK doesn’t go onto Daylight Time until March 30.

Note: March 10 is the day the US goes on Daylight Saving Time.

To join my AMA, you must first be verified by Discord to be sure you are not a bot. (This is Discord’s rule not mine, but it is a good one.) You need an invitation from me which will expire. Here it is.

https://tinyurl.com/49sb54z7

Please use this link quickly, before it disappears, if you want to be part of my Discord server group #Astrologyzone. Once you join, you will not have to do this again. Discord needs time to verify you, so it may take a few hours—if you want to join me on March 10, do the process now so you can enter easily. Be sure to download the free Discord app for your smartphone and/or computer from the Apple App Store or Google Play—it’s really good and it is free. It’s much easier than navigating on your browser.

In my travels I met men and women who are regulars on Discord—it was so much fun meeting in person! You do make friends on this platform, and there is a warm spirit of community on our group that I love. I hope you will join me.

Susan

The post Monthly News from Susan Miller — March 2024 appeared first on Susan Miller Astrology Zone.