Disgusting moment: Oklahoma high school students take part in ‘toe-licking’ challenge for fundraiser as administration says kids VOLUNTEERED to participate in event that raised more than $150,000

High School Students In Oklahoma Participated In Disturbing ‘Toe Licking’ Challenge

The competition was part of an assembly to raise funds for a charity that employs disabled people.

Deer Creek High School faced outrage over the bizarre event that raised more than $150,000, but said children volunteered to participate.

An Oklahoma high school is facing major backlash after high school students participated in a vile “toe-licking” challenge for a fundraising event.

Deer Creek High School in Edmond hosted an assembly called Clash of the Classes on Thursday.

The event was a fundraiser for Not Your Average Joe Coffee, which employs people with intellectual, physical and developmental disabilities.

Students had to pay to attend the assembly and from freshman to senior year volunteered to participate in a series of class competitions.

One of the challenges involved a “toe licking” contest, during which students sucked and licked the bare feet of other students.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Video sent to FOX 25 shows Deer Creek High students kissing and sucking each other’s feet yesterday. @DCAntlers confirms the video, saying that students volunteered in challenges to help raise money for their annual philanthropy week. More at 9pm tonight on @OKCFOX. pic.twitter.com/3FaG8BbeAE — Wendy Suares (@wsuares) March 1, 2024

High school students in Oklahoma took part in a vile ‘toe-licking’ challenge as a bizarre part of their school’s fundraising event.

The grotesque display was caught on camera and the images were sent to FOX 25.

In the video, half of the participants sat with their feet extended in front of them, while the other half of the less fortunate children lay on the floor of the school gym and licked their classmates’ feet.

In a statement released by the Deer Creek School District, it was noted that all students who participated registered in advance for the games they played.

No faculty or staff participated during the assembly, according to the statement.

X users were outraged by the bizarre “challenge”, calling it “child abuse”, “criminal abuse” and “sexual abuse”.

‘So that makes it okay?’ Did they sign up? Which faculty members allowed this to happen? “This is beyond reprehensible, it is criminal abuse,” one X user responded to the school district’s statement.

Deer Creek High School in Edmond hosted an assembly called Clash of the Classes on Thursday. The event was a fundraiser for Not Your Average Joe Coffee, which employs people with intellectual, physical and developmental disabilities.

‘What a disgusting way to use children. All school staff members should be fired and have their licenses revoked, never to teach again. “What’s wrong with people in the world?” said another indignant X user.

The school district also stated that all children who participated in the challenge were matched to the corresponding toe-licking grade levels.

In the statement, the school boasted of the $152,830.38 raised for the charity before defending the bizarre challenge.

Deer Creek schools have faced multiple scandals in the past, including the arrest of a bus driver for possession of child pornography.

A baseball coach at Deer Creek High School was “fired” because his players suffered second-degree burns after being forced to do so. drag knuckles on the field grass during last year’s practice.