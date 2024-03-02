Cathy Freeman reveals her one regret from the Sydney Olympics as she commentates her gold medal winning run for a live audience

He won the gold medal in the 400 meters at the Sydney Olympics.

Cathy Freeman made a rare television appearance where she commented on her own 400m final at the Sydney Olympics, revealing what she regrets most about her gold medal-winning career.

In the run-up to the Sydney Olympics in 2000, Freeman’s 400m final took on immense importance for Australia.

As one of the country’s most famous athletes, she took on the expectations of a country that yearns for success in its own country.

When Freeman, 51, took gold in an impressive career, the entire nation erupted with joy and pride. His victory was not just a personal achievement; he was a powerful symbol of unity, reconciliation and diversity.

Freeman crosses the line to win gold in the women’s 400m final at the Sydney 2000 Olympics

Freeman, 51, cheers with the live studio audience as he watches the race again at The Front Bar.

Since then, Freeman has been notoriously media shy.

However, this week he thrilled a new audience when he appeared on Channel 7’s The Front Bar, where he discussed his incredible career in front of a live audience.

He also revealed that his only regret was not breaking the world record at the time, and he believed he would have done so too if French champion Marie-José Perec had not retired late.

“So here I feel calm, I feel strong, for 30 meters I have to do it as fast as I can,” Freeman said as an overview of the race unfolded.

‘Although it is not the same as being in a race with (Marie-José) Perec.

“And then as soon as I get to the home stretch, the only way to describe it is in the highest gear on a stationary bike, your legs spin and there’s no real effort, there’s no real effort.”

“So I’m moving forward, moving forward, I feel the other competitors and I feel good, I feel good.”

Although Freeman won gold, he still regrets not breaking the world record in Sydney.

Freeman believes French star Marie-José Perec’s retirement influenced her famous career

Freeman said she started scanning the field in the second half of the race, looking for someone to challenge her, but they never showed up.

“And then at this point, with 200 meters to go, I start working my upper body, clenching my fists, working harder, digging in the ground, waiting for someone to take over, throw it into the ground “Freeman said.

“At this point, I know no one wants to win that badly, so I just go out there and feel carried by everyone.”

The crowd erupted in applause as Freeman crossed the finish line on the screen, as today’s Freeman loudly celebrated along with them.

“(At first I thought) so this is what it feels like to be an Olympic champion, I was in the air, then I looked at the clock and I thought, ‘oh, I didn’t go below 49,’ and then it was like ‘oh woah,’ “Everyone (is going crazy) was just chaos,” Freeman said.

“It’s like an itch that will always be there, retired athletes get like that,” he said.

“And when you see today’s athletes compete, you wish you were competing now because the standard is so high.

“I was one of those athletes that competed with people, I needed to feel people and that kind of human experience, unlike other athletes who can compete against the clock. It is what it is, I still have what I set out to achieve. ‘