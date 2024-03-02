Feds Investigate Oklahoma School Where Nex Benedict Was Beaten

J Pat Carter/Getty

The federal government has opened an investigation into an Oklahoma school district where Nex Benedict, a 16-year-old non-binary student, was allegedly bullied before a bathroom altercation and their subsequent death.

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights announced the probe in a letter to the Human Rights Campaign, an advocacy group that complained about the Owasso School District’s failure to stop harassment and discrimination.

“Please note that opening the complaint for investigation in no way implies that OCR has made a determination on the merits of the complaint,” the agency wrote.

