AMANDA PLATELL: What did Geri expect when marrying a man like Horner from F1?

When former Spice girl Geri Halliwell first met billionaire Formula 1 boss Christian Horner almost a decade ago, she described him as “her prince, her knight in shining armour”.

His £41million fortune and £8million-a-year salary catapulted the pop star, a single mother of one, into a world of unimaginable riches.

Two sprawling country estates, another luxurious home in north London and flights around the world so he can always be by her side on the multi-million-dollar playing field of the F1 circuit.

Her fairytale lifestyle as Mrs. Geri Horner was pure gold; She came to personify the Spice Girls’ hit, Viva Forever: “Forever I’ll be waiting, eternal, like the sun.”

Well, the sun may already be setting on their romance.

Because just 24 hours after Horner was cleared this week of “coercive behaviour” at work, WhatsApp messages of a sexual nature, allegedly between him and an unknown colleague, were anonymously leaked to his F1 bosses.

Should Geri really be surprised? After all, let’s not forget that when she embarked on her relationship with Christian, he had just left another poor woman even though she had given birth to her child just six months earlier.

His parents were so upset by their son’s betrayal that they refused to attend his lavish wedding to Geri.

Meanwhile, Geri created a golden picture of her life (sharing her mansions with her children) in the glossy celebrity magazine Hello!. They seemed to be the happiest family.

These WhatsApp ‘sexts’ seem to tell a different story.

Surely Geri should have been smart enough to realize that Christian would always be someone who might tire of her and seek other attractions. If a man leaves his partner six months after she gives birth to her child, why do you imagine he will remain loyal to you? Maybe he thought, in her arrogance, that that could never happen to her.

But a leopard never changes its spots. Now her husband seems to have cheated on Geri.

And the golden life she thought he had given her could be tarnished beyond repair.

Fashion experts declare “the end of the bra” after Saint Laurent’s collection shows skeletal models in diaphanous dresses. Trash. Size zero models are not burdened with real mom breasts that need a bra to support them.

You can take it as red. . . Monica is back

Twenty-six years after Monica Lewinsky was shamed for her rocky relations with President Bill Clinton in the Oval Office and retreated into purdah, she has reemerged, at age 50, as a feminist icon, resplendent in the new “power” campaign. of Reform work clothes. she dressed defiantly in deep red. I guess a blue dress was out of the question.

The last photo of hairy biker Dave Myers before he died from cancer was of him and his best friend Si King on the couch watching TV. Their crazy cooking and biking adventures captured the hearts of millions for decades, but in the end what we loved most was their friendship. Which led to Si’s perfect epitaph: “My best friend is on a journey that, for now, I can’t go on.”

The BBC must apologize

The then 17-year-old’s family paid Huw Edwards £35,000 for sexual photographs, say they were “devastated” and the Beeb have apologised. We’re told Huw is too ill to respond to a BBC investigation and he is said to have been suspended with full pay of £435,000 since July. The aunt should also apologize to those who pay the licenses for continuing to line their pockets.

Oprah Winfrey admitted that she has been taking weight loss medications. Coincidentally, she is leaving the board of directors of WeightWatchers, which promotes natural weight loss through calorie counting.

It doesn’t look good that Oprah cheated, although it is true that her £34m stake in the company will have been hit by an 18 per cent drop in the share price.

Westminster Wars

Angela Rayner is accused of being opaque about whether she actually lived in a council house which she sold, for a £48,500 profit. All very complicated, but giving false information on the electoral roll is a crime. Keir Starmer said she had “absolute confidence in the answers her team had given”. It is not a resounding endorsement.

What does it say about British politics that George Galloway wins the Rochdale by-election? He is a disgusting man whose career ‘peaked’ when he wore a crotch-length lycra bodysuit on Celebrity Big Brother and meowed while pretending to be a cat.

Watching a prince

Having lost his legal battle over taxpayer-funded police security, Prince Harry vows to appeal the decision. He is disconcerting, as his mother’s former bodyguard, Ken Wharfe, says that he will always be protected here, as he is still a prince of the kingdom.

But, given his attack on the Royal Family, perhaps Harry needs extra protection, from those of us who cannot stand what he is doing to King and Country.

Holly’s show skates on thin ice

Does Holly Willoughby regret her quick exit from hosting ITV’s This Morning with a £1million contract, following the Phillip Schofield debacle and an alleged threat to her life?

Her only TV presenting role now is Dancing On Ice, which has collapsed with just 2.9 million viewers watching the main Saturday night slot, down from 12 million at its peak. No wonder Holly’s smile seems as frozen as that ice rink.

After Charlotte Church led a choir singing ‘From the River to the Sea’, wearing a pro-Palestinian keffiyeh, she insisted she is not anti-Semitic, just pro-peace. Perhaps £450-a-night guests at his The Dreaming wellness retreat will soon get a free Hamas paragliding scarf or badge.

The producers of the West End’s Slave Play have banned whites, declaring that on two specific nights, only an “audience that identifies exclusively as black” can attend.

Cheerful good. But what stops any white person from “identifying” as a black person?

Why I’m proud to pay tax in the UK

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is considering scrapping ‘non-dom’ tax status to raise £3.6bn for tax cuts.

When I was a newly arrived Australian citizen on a six-figure salary in the 1980s, my accountant suggested I register as a non-dom as I had a house in Oz and could avoid paying UK tax.

I said if Britain is willing to give me a new life, why wouldn’t I pay taxes here?

After a decade in the pop wilderness, Girls Aloud have announced their return, delighted to reveal that their first comeback gig isn’t Glastonbury or any of the other big music festivals like Reading or the Isle of Wight, but rather the LGBT+ festival in this year, Brighton Pride. Wear it proudly, ladies, out loud.

It’s disappointing for fans that Adele, 35, has postponed, at short notice, a series of dates of her Las Vegas residency due to health concerns, especially since it means they won’t get their money back (if she had canceled the dates , have) and some have paid £6,000 per ticket.

In my opinion, there is now Rolling In The Deep Doo-doo.