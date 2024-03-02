Sofia Vergara surprises with black floral pants and a brown trench coat over her shoulders while having lunch in Beverly Hills.

Sofia Vergara looked stunning as she headed to lunch.

The America’s Got Talent judge, 51, who just finalized her divorce from Joe Manganiello last month, was spotted in the exclusive Beverly Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles on Friday.

The star stepped out in black floral pants with off-white designs and a matching black top and black leather boots as she was joined by a friend.

She also carried a brown Yves Saint Laurent bag, while sporting large-frame sunglasses, several necklaces, and her lightened locks that fell straight down the middle of her back with a part down the middle.

With the possibility of rain in the forecast and the temperature hovering between 50 degrees Fahrenheit and 60 degrees Fahrenheit, the native of Barranquilla, Atlántico, Colombia, also wore a long brown trench coat that she wore over her shoulders.

Sofia Vergara looked stunning while heading to lunch in the exclusive Beverly Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles on Friday.

After enjoying good food and great conversation, the two friends were seen leaving the establishment and heading to the parking lot to retrieve their vehicles.

Vergara could be seen being led back to her black SUV by a valet employee, who opened the door for her and then turned his attention to her friend.

Once situated behind the wheel, Griselda’s leading lady was all smiles as she seemingly looked at her phone, which was soon followed by a burst of laughter.

Moments later, the mother of one of them left the parking lot and headed to her next destination.

At one point in her day, Vergara took a mirror selfie showing herself in that same outfit and shared it on her Instagram page.

“Happy Friday,” he captioned the snapshot that also had a snippet of Yes, And? by Ariana Grande, the lead single from her upcoming seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, which will be released on March 8.

In recent weeks, the actress has been in promotional mode for her latest role in the biographical crime drama Griselda, in which she plays Griselda Blanco, a powerful crime boss who initially triumphs among Miami’s drug trade.

The real Blanco, also known as the Godmother of Cocaine, was considered a prominent figure in the Miami, Florida, underworld from the 1970s to the early 2000s.

The former Modern Family star, 51, looked chic in black floral pants with a black blouse and a brown trench coat draped over her shoulders after leaving the restaurant.

She also carried a brown Yves Saint Laurent bag, while sporting large-frame sunglasses, several necklaces, and her lightened locks that fell straight down the middle of her back with a part down the middle.

Once situated behind the wheel, Griselda’s leading lady was all smiles as she seemingly looked at her phone, which was soon followed by full-on laughter.

At one point in her day, Vergara took a mirror selfie showing herself in that same outfit and shared it on her Instagram page.

The actress has enjoyed good reviews for her role as a drug dealer in Griselda, which premiered on the streaming platform Netflix on January 25.

Since its premiere on the Netflix streaming platform on January 25, Vergara has been riding high amid all the rave reviews she has received from fans and critics for her performance.

In the first week after its release, Griselda debuted at number one in 89 countries and topped Netflix’s Global Weekly Top 10 TV (English).

Along with Vergara, the cast also includes Alberto Guerra, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martínez, Vanessa Ferlito and Christian Tappan, among many others with recurring roles.

The limited miniseries, which consists of six-hour episodes, was directed by Andrés Baiz and written by Doug Miro and Ingrid Escajeda.