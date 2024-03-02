Ivanka Trump and her shiny sari are attempting to single-handedly revive the glamorous face of Trumpworld at Ambani’s pre-wedding bash

—

Ivanka Trump is in India for a glitzy wedding event, and in top form.Trump has in the last year distanced herself from politics, but she’s been active on social media.Now, she’s back in the spotlight and rubbing shoulders with some of the world’s wealthiest people.

Ivanka Trump sparkled in a flashy sari at the Ambani pre-wedding soiree, bringing a pretty piece of the Trumpworld to the star-studded event.

Among many tech leaders, billionaires, and celebrities on Saturday, Trump appears to be squarely back in the spotlight, rubbing shoulders with the world’s wealthiest and most well-connected.

Posing with her husband and their daughter, Arabella Rose Kushner, Trump rocked a gold and silver sari. They were there for a pre-wedding party to celebrate the upcoming July nuptials of Anant Ambani, the son of Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump with their daughter

Also spotted at the festivities were Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan. The extensive guest list for the weekend’s billionaire bonanza also includes Rihanna, Bill Gates, and Sundar Pichai.

Before the 2016 election, Trump was a glamorous daughter of a New York businessman. Then came former President Donald Trump’s onslaught of legal troubles and controversies, some of which involved her husband, onetime Trump senior advisor Jared Kushner.

Trump herself served as an advisor in the White House. But throughout her father’s 2024 campaign, Trump has shied away from making rally appearances or campaigning for her dad.

Instead, she’s been cozying up to the Kardashians, renouncing future political roles, and partying with the Indian billionaire Ambani family.

Trump’s also been spotted traveling and reintegrating herself into high society circles. She’s taken trips to Greece, gone surfing, and snapped selfies in New York, per her regular Instagram updates.

Meanwhile, Trump’s brothers have gone in the opposite direction, further entrenching themselves in their father’s political sphere. Donald Trump Jr. is podcasting and insulting his father’s political rivals, while Eric Trump and his wife Lara remain staunch supporters of Donald Trump’s 2024 White House bid.

A lawyer for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider sent outside of regular business hours.

