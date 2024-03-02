Third-baseman Matt Champan ‘signs $54million contract for three-years with the San Francisco Giants’… as the four-time Gold Glove winner returns to the Bay Area after a previous stint with the Oakland A’s

Chapman is one of the best defensive third basemen in baseball right now.

He is also a former draft pick of the Giants’ rivals, the Oakland Athletics.

Free agent third baseman Matt Chapman returns to the Bay Area. But this time, he swaps out the green and gold for orange and black.

The four-time Gold Glove winner has agreed to a three-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, according to multiple reports.

Chapman will receive $54 million paid over the course of that three-year span, with opt-outs at the end of each year.

Reports indicate he will make $20 million this season, $18 million in 2025 and $16 million in 2026, but he has the ability to break that deal at the end of each campaign.

Chapman was a former first-round pick of the Giants’ rival Oakland Athletics in 2014.

Former Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman signed with the San Francisco Giants

With the A’s, Chapman won three Gold Gloves and two Platinum Gloves.

He made his MLB debut with the A’s in 2017, winning two Gold Gloves as baseball’s best defensive third baseman and being named to their only All-Star team.

In that span, he also won two Platinum Gloves as the best defensive player among all positions in the American League.

Chapman played with Oakland until the 2021 season. Just before the start of the 2022 season, he was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays for a prospect package.

In that time, he won two more Gold Glove Awards, including this season’s award.

He hit .243/.330/.478 in his five seasons with Oakland and .234/.327/.429 in Toronto.

For his entire career, Champan has a .240 batting average, a .329 on-base percentage, and a .461 slugging percentage. He has also hit 155 home runs and 426 RBIs throughout his career.