Hailey Bieber wishes husband Justin Bieber a happy 30th birthday as she shares a photo from their wedding… amid speculation about marriage problems

Hailey Bieber celebrated her husband Justin Bieber’s 30th birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram, after her father recently sparked concern about the state of their marriage.

The model, 27, took to social media on Friday to share a series of adorable snaps of the couple, including a photo from their 2018 wedding.

’30!!!!!!!!??????!!!!??????!!!! that was fast. Words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy birthday to you… love of my life, for life,” she gushed in the caption.

In the wedding photo, Hailey is the perfect bride as she kisses Justin while he hugs her.

Earlier on Friday it was reported that Hailey was upset with her father Stephen Baldwin, 57, after he asked fans to ‘say a little prayer’ for her and Justin.

Hailey started off the birthday post with a sweet black and white clip of her and Justin kissing.

Another snap showed Justin as a toddler, wearing a white bucket hat and gray t-shirt.

There was also a photo of them on the deck of a boat at night, with Justin wearing a cowboy hat and holding Hailey from behind.

Hailey continued her charming photo carousel with a close-up of her and Justin kissing. She also added Justin’s birthday cake, which included his name and the number 30.

In another cute photo, the Rhode founder looked at her man as she approached him in an oversized blue hoodie.

There was also a photo of the duo kissing on a boat, followed by a candid photo of them drinking coffee.

Hailey’s best friends quickly responded to the comments, with Kim Kardashian writing: ‘My partner! Happy Birthday Justin.’

Her sister Khloe Kardashian simply wrote: ‘The best’ and added other comments with several red heart emojis.

Singer Billie Eilish left three crying emojis.

Model Ashely Graham commented ‘hbd J! with a heart and crown emoji, while Twilight star Taylor Lautner left two red hearts.

The couple was seen having coffee together in another candid shot.

She also added Justin’s birthday cake, which featured his name and the number 30.

On Friday TMZ has reported that Hailey and her husband Justin are dealing with a private matter that her father knows about.

Her plea to her followers to ‘pray a little’ for the couple was supposedly referring to their current problem.

While Stephen probably had good intentions when he asked for prayers, Hailey is reportedly not happy that her father brought attention to her and Justin.

Hailey and Justin have yet to address Stephen’s post.

The couple also appeared somber as they arrived at church together on Wednesday.

On Monday, Stephen raised eyebrows when he reposted a video of Justin singing, which was shared by All Things Possible Ministries founder Victor Marx, and captioned: ‘Christians, please, when you think of Justin and Hailey, take a moment to offer a small prayer for them. have wisdom, protection and draw closer to the Lord.’

The evangelist also wrote that his wife Eileen Marx and Hailey’s mother, Kennya Deodato Baldwin, ‘pray together often’ for the married couple, who tied the knot in 2018.

“There are special challenges that people in high visibility positions face and also the enemy does not want them to come close to Jesus,” Victor wrote.

‘Very often, regardless of material things or praise, they often face a spiritual war that (is) intense and seeks to wreck their faith, their marriage and their life in general. So thanks.’ Marx has since deleted the post.

Both Justin and Hailey, who celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in September, are devout Christians and credit their faith with helping them get through their “difficult” first year of marriage.

Justin and Hailey rekindled their romance in May 2018 and got engaged on July 7, 2018. The lovebirds obtained their marriage license at a New York City courthouse in September 2018.

They tied the knot in a lavish South Carolina wedding on September 30, 2019 at the Montage Palmetto Bluff resort in front of 154 guests, including Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Hailey arguably never would have met Justin if her father Stephen hadn’t been there to introduce the future couple while backstage at NBC’s TODAY in 2009.

“Nice to meet you,” were the first words Hailey said to Bieber.

The two-time Grammy winner and Rhode founder rekindled their on-again, off-again romance three months after his split from Selena Gomez.