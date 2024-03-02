Lisa Vanderpump HIGHLIGHTS Rachel Leviss’ revenge porn lawsuit as ‘ridiculous’ and defends Andy Cohen after he was sued for discrimination

Lisa Vanderpump shared her opinion on two major lawsuits in the world of reality TV, when she came to Andy Cohen’s defense while criticizing Rachel Leviss.

The former Beverly Hills Housewives star, 63, sided with Andy, 55, after Real Housewife of New York star Leah McSweeney, 41, sued him for discrimination.

She also slammed her former Vanderpump Rules co-star Leviss, 29, and called her ‘revenge porn’ lawsuit against Tom Sandoval, 40, and Ariana Madix, 38, “ridiculous.”

Vanderpump was seen arriving at LAX on Friday, when she was asked about McSweeney’s allegations that Cohen “did cocaine with the housekeepers he employs,” who got a favorable edit in return.

“No one gets a good edit on that show, that’s a fact,” Lisa said. TMZ. —And Andy using cocaine? I know this because I’ve been out with him hundreds of times (in my business, at home, in New York) and I’ve never seen anything like it.’

‘I would say categorically no, he wouldn’t do that. In fact, I know for a fact that he wouldn’t do that.

When asked if she thought Leah was “making it up,” Lisa responded, “Anyone can say anything, right?”

He also said the allegations were “nothing concrete” and added: “I think it’s bullshit.” As I say, I know Andy Cohen very well.

He also hinted that he had seen other stars doing cocaine, but did not mention any names.

When asked about Leah’s claim that she felt “pressured to drink,” Lisa responded, “I’ve been on that show and you drink if you want to drink.” Who pressures you? I do not understand that. You are responsible for your own actions.

After being told that “the show is better when everyone drinks,” Lisa responded, “Not necessarily,” saying she was “always sober.”

Lisa was then asked to weigh in on Rachel’s lawsuit.

‘That’s ridiculous. I think if you don’t want anyone to share your porn, don’t send it to your best friend’s boyfriend.

Lisa was then informed that it was a ‘FaceTime that she didn’t know was being recorded’ and that Rachel alleged that Tom recorded it, and Ariana found it and shared it with the castmates.

‘Well, she didn’t share it with me! Why would she leave me out? Lisa responded jokingly.

When asked if that was inappropriate behavior, she agreed, saying, “It’s all inappropriate.”

It comes after McSweeney said in court documents reviewed by Page Six that Cohen “tends to give the housewives he uses cocaine with more favorable treatment” and strategic editing to make them look better.

Cohen “intentionally uses cocaine with his employees to further promote a workplace culture that thrives on drug and alcohol use, leading to failure to accommodate employees who are disabled and attempting to remain substance-free.” “McSweeney said in court documents.

A rep for Cohen told Dailymail.com that “the allegations against Andy are completely false.”

McSweeney, 41, appeared on two seasons of The Real Housewives of New York City in 2020-2021, and one season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, which aired last year.

McSweeney said in legal documents that Bravo “fuels off of drug and alcohol use,” without naming any parties beyond Cohen.

Leviss is suing Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix for ‘revenge porn, eavesdropping and invasion of privacy’ following last year’s Scandoval drama.

Leviss had a months-long affair with Sandoval, 40, which led to the end of his nine-year relationship with Madix, 38, last year; Tom and Ariana seen in 2023

McSweeney’s legal team said that “this environment caused Ms. McSweeney to relapse into alcohol addiction shortly after joining season 12 of RHONY.”

McSweeney in his lawsuit, which is for unspecified damages, named Cohen, Bravo, Shed Media and Shed’s parent company, Warner Media.

Meanwhile, Leviss is suing Sandoval and Madix for “revenge porn, eavesdropping, and invasion of privacy” following last year’s Scandoval drama.

‘Scandoval’ captured massive public attention, went completely viral and injected new life into Vanderpump Rules,’ reads the complaint, obtained by DailyMail.com.

‘It also caused chaos in Leviss’s life, culminating in months-long inpatient treatment at a mental health facility and his departure from the program. Promoted by Bravo and Evolution along with the cast, Leviss was subjected to an unprecedented public sting and became, without exaggeration, one of the most hated women in America.

Last year, it was revealed that Leviss had an intimate FaceTime conversation with Sandoval that was recorded without her knowledge.

During an interview with Bethenny Frankel in August, Leviss accused Sandoval of recording the video chat.

DailyMail.com has contacted representatives for Sandoval, Madix and Leviss for comment.

Bravo, NBCUniversal, Cohen and the producers working on Vanderpump Rules are not named in the lawsuit, but are frequently mentioned.

The lawsuit, which spans 19 pages, was filed by Leviss on Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Leviss had a months-long affair with Sandoval that led to the end of his nine-year relationship with Madix last year. The aftermath was caught on camera and both Leviss and Sandoval were embarrassed by viewers and co-stars alike.

The matter came to light after Madix discovered an intimate Facetime video on Sandoval’s phone that featured him and Leviss.

Leviss has insisted that the video was recorded without his knowledge and last summer accused Sandoval of recording Facetime.

Levis is seeking a jury trial and has requested that the court order the destruction of all copies of the recordings illegally obtained from her and that the defendants stop distributing them. She also seeks compensatory, special, general and consequential damages.