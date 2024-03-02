Sat. Mar 2nd, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Monday, March 4, 2024

    By

    Mar 2, 2024 ,

    Time. nbsp; nbsp; Topic

    9:30. nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Minister of Information, Ziad Makary sponsors a conference entitled ldquo;Contemporary Mediardquo;, organized by MEDIA BUREAU, in cooperation with the University of Balamand and in partnership with the Lebanese National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, at the University of Balamand – main campus

    10:30. nbsp; nbsp; MP Bilal Abdallah chairs a session of the Public Health, Labor and Social Affairs Committee

    10:30. nbsp; nbsp;nbsp;House Committee of National Defense, Interior and Municipalitiesnbsp;convenesnbsp;under the chairmanship of MP Jihad Samad

    14:00 nbsp; nbsp; nbsp;nbsp;The quot;National Moderationquot; bloc meets the quot;Loyalty to the Resistancequot; bloc in Haret Hreik

    nbsp;

    =================

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Rumors surface that Elton John will move to Australia as his manager looks for a house in Sydney

    Mar 2, 2024
    News

    Billionaire James Packer shows off his weight loss while walking through Beverly Hills amid a health kick.

    Mar 2, 2024

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Rumors surface that Elton John will move to Australia as his manager looks for a house in Sydney

    Mar 2, 2024
    News

    Billionaire James Packer shows off his weight loss while walking through Beverly Hills amid a health kick.

    Mar 2, 2024
    News

    EU to release vital funds for Palestinian aid organization UNRWA

    Mar 2, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy