Monday, March 4, 2024

9:30. nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Minister of Information, Ziad Makary sponsors a conference entitled ldquo;Contemporary Mediardquo;, organized by MEDIA BUREAU, in cooperation with the University of Balamand and in partnership with the Lebanese National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, at the University of Balamand – main campus

10:30. nbsp; nbsp; MP Bilal Abdallah chairs a session of the Public Health, Labor and Social Affairs Committee

10:30. nbsp; nbsp;nbsp;House Committee of National Defense, Interior and Municipalitiesnbsp;convenesnbsp;under the chairmanship of MP Jihad Samad

14:00 nbsp; nbsp; nbsp;nbsp;The quot;National Moderationquot; bloc meets the quot;Loyalty to the Resistancequot; bloc in Haret Hreik

