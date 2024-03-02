Billionaire James Packer shows off his weight loss while walking through Beverly Hills amid a health kick.

<!–

James Packer has been enjoying good health for some time now.

The billionaire casino mogul was showing off the results of his weight loss while enjoying an afternoon stroll through the picturesque neighborhood of Beverly Hills.

The 56-year-old was accompanied by friends and appeared relaxed during his healthy walk on Friday.

She dressed casually for the outing in a loose-fitting blue T-shirt and navy pants along with sneakers.

The businessman partially hid his famous face behind a pair of sunglasses and wore his hair very short.

James was recently seen wearing an Oura ring, which tracks sleep, activity, monitors heart rate, body temperature and blood oxygen level during the night. He also has a pedometer to track steps.

Packer has lost more than 70 pounds in the past two years and also quit the psychiatric medication that long altered his mood.

He told The Weekend Australian in June 2022 that he was ready to begin the “third act” of his life, including a planned return to his hometown of Sydney.

“Now I weigh approximately 130 kg and I want to be back to 100 kg by the end of 2022,” he said from his home in Mexico.

James said he had lost a total of 33kg and counting by giving up alcohol, following a strict diet and exercise regime and limiting his daily calorie intake.

“I want to swim with my kids in Bondi when we are all together in Sydney next year and weigh 100kg.”

James revealed he had come off antidepressants and antipsychotics and was now looking to “rehabilitate” his reputation in Australia.

