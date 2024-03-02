Rumors surface that Elton John will move to Australia as his manager looks for a house in Sydney

<!–

He is the international superstar who has never been shy about talking about his love for Australia.

And now it looks like music legend Sir Elton John could be heading to Australia for a long-term stay.

There are reports that the 76-year-old has had his representatives investigate the purchase of ultra-exclusive Sydney real estate worth a staggering $50 million.

Sir Elton’s manager spotted looking at incredible penthouse at prestigious Kurraba Residences, reported North Coast Times on Friday.

Famous for its stunning views of Sydney Harbour, the block, located on the northern shore of Kurraba Point, opened last December.

According to the report, most of the 24 apartments in the posh block have already been sold.

However, two of the penthouses, both worth an estimated $50 million, have yet to be auctioned.

One of them appears to be styled like a “superstar” platform. Known as ‘La Kurraba’, it has 600 square meters and has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Highlights include the gym, rooftop garden and private pool.

There is also a steam room, wine cellar and a private elevator for discreet access to the street.

Meanwhile, the view is spectacular as the block faces the harbor from Potts Point and the Royal Botanic Gardens.

Sir Elton, who has been traveling to Australia since 1971, is known for spending long periods in Australia between tour trips with his band.

In 2017, the Tiny Dancer hitmaker said: “I would always love to come back to Australia,” ahead of his umpteenth tour here.

At the time, concert promoter Michael Chugg said: “Elton loves Australia and Australians, it’s an ongoing thing.”

The apartments offer elegant design features.

In 1984, Sir Elton married German sound engineer Renate Blauel in a traditional ceremony at St Mark’s Church in Sydney.

It wasn’t until 1988 that the flamboyant artist announced he was openly gay, around the same time the couple divorced.

Sir Elton and his husband David Furnish in 2014 and are known for owning a large real estate portfolio in Europe, the UK and the US.