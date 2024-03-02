Sat. Mar 2nd, 2024

    Mardi Gras 2024 LIVE: Anti-police protesters ambush parade as Qantas unveils tribute float to flight attendant Luke Davies, who was allegedly killed by police officer

    Qantas has honored murdered flight attendant Luke Davies by emblazoning his name on the nose of a Qantas plane on the airline’s official Mardi Gras float.

    Davies, 29, and former Channel 10 anchor Jesse Baird, 26, were allegedly murdered by police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon on February 19.

    Luke Davies began flying with Qantas in September 2022 and moved from Brisbane to Sydney in November to work across the airline’s international network.

    Qantas earlier this week issued a statement saying it was an “incredibly sad time” for the people who had worked alongside Luke.

    “Luke was a much-loved member of the Qantas cabin crew community in Brisbane and Sydney,” said Leeanne Langridge, Qantas executive director of cabin crew.

    ‘He was passionate about travel, life, his family, his friends and the clients he served. He will be deeply missed. “The entire Qantas team is thinking of Luke and Jesse’s loved ones.”

    Grieving colleagues described Mr Davies as a “ray of sunshine”.

    ‘He wasn’t just a close friend. He was a source of inspiration, a constant reminder of the beauty of life,” wrote a fellow flight attendant.

    ‘Your laugh was contagious to everyone around you. Your passing leaves a void that words can hardly express.’

