NNA – The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement: quot;With utmost pride and honor, the Islamic Resistance announces the martyrdom of the martyr fighter Hussein Mohammad Badawi, known as quot;Husseiniquot;. He was born in 1985 from the town of Deir Kanoun Ras El-Ein in southern Lebanon. He ascended as a martyr on the path to [liberate] Al-Quds.quot;

