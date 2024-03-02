Noah Cyrus seen for the first time since her mother Tish was accused of “stealing” from Dominic Purcell while going braless in a sheer lace dress during Paris Fashion Week.

She is known for her avant-garde and often very daring sense of style.

And Noah Cyrus put on a very daring display when she attended the Vetements Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday.

The singer made sure all eyes were on her braless and in a sheer lace dress as she stepped out for the first time amid fresh allegations that her estranged mother Tish, 56, was pursuing her ‘ex ‘ Dominic Purcell, 54.

Taking a seat in the front row, Noah played down the drama and styled her gothic collar dress with a pair of contrasting ballet flats.

To complete her look, she sported bleached eyebrows and kept her makeup subtle, opting for nude lipstick.

Noah’s exit comes after claims his mother ‘stole’ her ex Dominic.

There have been different reports about whether there was something between Noah and Dominic, however, on Friday People He claimed that they were “seeing” each other and had “connected” before he ended up marrying his mother.

Noah was reportedly “offended” when her mother married the Australian star, according to People.

‘Noah and Dominic saw each other as friends with benefits, from time to time. “They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something,” a source told the publication.

“Tish knew she had been dating Noah,” the source added.

Although Noah and Dominic had stopped seeing each other when his relationship with Tish began, “Tish never gave Noah a chance to talk about any of this before they got married.”

It has been claimed that Tish is allegedly “out of control and trying to figure out how to diffuse” the rift with her daughter.

The mother-of-five reportedly wants to repair their relationship following reports that she “stole” their youngest son Dominic.

This week it was claimed that her estranged mother Tish, 56, pursued her ‘ex’ Dominic Purcell, 54, while they were dating – Tish and Dominic married in August 2023, Noah was away.

Noah was reportedly “offended” when her mother married the Australian star, according to People (pictured in 2021).

Despite their best efforts, a source said Us weekly that the duo are still “on the sidelines” and that the “family breakup is real.”

“Noah and Tish haven’t spoken since the whole thing with Dominic happened,” the source noted.

At one point, the outlet claims that the duo briefly blocked each other via social media when “this whole thing started,” but they have since refollowed each other.

Earlier this week, Us Weekly claimed that their fallout came after Tish began “pursuing” Purcell, who was allegedly romantically involved with Noah for “about 8 to 9 months.”

Purcell and Noah, who have a 30-year age difference, were said to be “having issues.”

Matriarch Tish, who revealed she suffered a “complete psychological breakdown” before divorcing Billy Ray Cyrus, 62, married the Prison Break actor in August 2023.

While some family members, including daughter Miley Cyrus, were present at her wedding to the Australian actor, Tish’s daughter Noah and son Braison were absent from the nuptials, fueling speculation of a rift in that moment.

A source told Us Weekly that “Noah was (seeing) Dominic when Tish started pursuing him” and “was aware” of this when he started contacting the star.

‘The turmoil between Noé and Tish goes much deeper (than people think). “Noah is very distraught because Tish stole Dominic,” the source added.

DailyMail.com has contacted Tish, Dominic and Noah for comment.

The day before it was reported that Noah had remained “very loyal” to his father, Billy Ray.

Billy and Tish officially divorced after 30 years of marriage in 2022 and have since moved on with new partners, but now a source has given insight into Noah’s relationship with his father.

“Noah is very loyal to Billy Ray,” a source told People. “She and Billy Ray have always had a very close relationship.”

The ex-spouses share five children: biological children Miley, 31, Noah and Braison, 29, as well as Brandi, 36, and Trace, 34, Tish’s daughter and son from a previous marriage, whom Billy Ray adopted.

Billy Ray also shares a son, Christopher, 31, with his ex, Kristin Luckey.

The insider also shared how the separation had impacted their children: “The separation from their parents was very hard, but it should have also been done a long time ago.”

The rumored family rift also extends to Miley, who notably left her father out of her Grammy acceptance speech earlier this month. The father-daughter duo’s relationship reportedly became rocky following Billy Ray’s split from Tish.

An informant said Page six Shortly after the Grammys earlier this month, Billy “tried to contact Miley many times” and also “congratulated her” on the Grammys.

“Miley and Billy Ray are on the sidelines,” the source told the outlet. “Miley is very close to her mother and supports her.”

Tish was married to Billy Ray Cyrus, 62, from 1993 until she filed for divorce in April 2022 citing “irreconcilable differences” with the date of separation taking place two years earlier; Tish, Billy and Noah spotted in 2019 in Los Angeles

Billy Ray and Tish’s divorce is said to have caused a rift between their children, and sources say Miley (seen with her parents and siblings Noah and Brandi in 2017) stayed close to her mother, while Noah took sides his father’s.

While Miley didn’t mention her father during her Grammy speech, her mother Tish and stepfather Dominic were present at the awards ceremony, and the Prison Break star shared a gushing tribute to the pop star on Instagram.

‘It sure is a (new) experience for me… Sharing the moment with the wife,’ he wrote alongside a picture of him and Tish backstage at the awards show.

‘@tishcyruspurcell and her beautiful daughter @mileycyrus, who is nominated for “a thousand awards”… what an extraordinary talent.

‘To the sexiest woman in the world, my incredibly beautiful wife. What would we all do without you? It’s an honor to be around you two. I love you.’

Billy has since also moved on after his divorce from Tish and married Australian singer Firerose in late October last year during an “ethereal celebration of love.”

The ceremony took place two months after Tish and Dominic said ‘I do’ in August.