Georgina Rodríguez pays tribute to her boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous number seven shirt as her children watch her walk at the Vetements Paris Fashion Week show.

Georgina Rodriguez paid tribute to her footballer boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo while walking in the Vetements Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday.

The influencer, 30, wore a red dress with the number seven on the front and her partner’s last name.

Cristiano, 39, wore the number seven shirt during his first spell at Manchester United and continued the tradition at Real Madrid and Juventus.

Georgina was also joined by the couple’s children, who sat admiring the model strutting her stuff on the catwalk.

While the children sat together, the mother was supported by Cristiano Jr, 13, Alana, five, and twins Eva Marie and Mateo, 6.

The couple are parents to Alana and 18-month-old Bella, who was not seen on the show.

They tragically lost Bella’s twin brother, Angel, when he died during childbirth in April 2022.

Meanwhile, Georgina is stepmother to Ronaldo’s other three children, Cristiano Jr, Mateo and Eva.

Georgina paid tribute to her football teammate as she donned her bright red, floor-dragging floor-length dress as she walked the catwalk in the French capital.

Georgina turned to reveal that Cristiano had signed her top with the message: “For the love of my life Gio x Vetements.” Cristiano Ronaldo’

She finished her look with black heels that were visible under the dress as she walked.

It comes after Georgina’s curvy bum was censored by a prudish Iranian regime newspaper.

She appeared in a family photo to celebrate the Portuguese soccer superstar’s 39th birthday earlier this month.

The children seemed delighted to see Georgina as they smiled in the snaps.

Alana looked adorable in her cowboy boots while donning a Vetements top.

The three children showed off their fashion sense in snapshots.

She showed off the long train of the dress in behind shots.

The garment seemed signed by the athlete.

Georgina was seen wearing a figure-hugging black dress as she hugged Ronaldo’s eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, as the family of six squeezed around a birthday cake.

The photo, posted to Ronaldo’s 621 million followers on Instagram, was quickly spread by media outlets around the world, including the Hamshahri newspaper.

However, instead of printing the original, the Tehran publication shamelessly edited the snapshot so that Rodriguez’s rounded buttocks were nowhere to be seen.

It appears that Hamshahri attempted a Photoshop job in which the Spaniard’s butt appears to have been squashed from her waist to her lower thigh.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said Rodriguez would be “very upset” with the publication’s digital alteration of the photo taken last week.

“She works hard for her body and is very proud of her curves,” they said. ‘It just shows that the view of women in some parts of the world is distorted. It’s just the background.

After Ronaldo’s move to Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr soccer team, she took a more conservative approach by posting on social media in accordance with the Muslim country’s stricter dress codes.

Like Saudi Arabia, Iran also has strict laws governing what women can and cannot wear dictated by the regime in Tehran. Women in the countryside have to wear veils and loose clothing that covers everything except their hands and face.

If they violate these rules, women can face up to 10 years in prison. These draconian laws translate into how women are portrayed in the media, and it appears that the rules meant that the regime could not tolerate Rodríguez’s curves appearing in the main national newspaper.

EARLIER: Georgina, who is in a relationship with Cristiano, appeared in a family photo (pictured) to celebrate the football superstar’s 39th birthday earlier this month.