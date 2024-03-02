All the celebrities who partied at Mardi Gras 2024 as Courtney Act and G Flip show off their elaborate outfits.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Courtney Act and G Flip were among the celebrities who partied late into the night at Mardi Gras 2024 in Sydney on Saturday night.

The LGBTQI+ parade draws thousands of people to the streets of the city center and the A-list was no exception.

Drag superstar Courtney opted for a typically glamorous ensemble that included a sheer crop top with sparkly, dangling bangs.

She added a tight gold skirt and wore her hair in an old Hollywood style, which consisted of big curls.

G Flip joined the Qantas float and the singer dressed the part in a pilot’s uniform with a rainbow logo on the cap.

Courtney Act was among the celebrities who partied late into the night at Mardi Gras 2024 in Sydney on Saturday night. Pictured with Mon Schafter

Drag superstar Courtney opted for a typically glamorous ensemble that included a sheer crop top with sparkly, dangling bangs.

The non-binary star shared joyful images on Instagram, showing off her red heart-shaped sunglasses.

Natalie Bassingthwaighte, who debuted her romance with a woman earlier this year, shared a glimpse of her trip on the way to the show.

Adam Lambert headlines the 2024 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Party.

The Queen frontman looked dapper as he led the parade on Saturday night in a green ensemble.

G Flip (pictured) joined the Qantas float and the singer dressed the part in a pilot’s uniform with a rainbow logo on the cap.

The non-binary star shared joyful images on Instagram, showing off her red heart-shaped sunglasses.

Natalie Bassingthwaighte (pictured), who debuted her romance with a woman earlier this year, shared a glimpse of her trip on the way to the show.

She opted for a shiny metallic vest to match her trousers and a sparkly belt as she posed on a Sydney street amid the Pride event.

Adam kept with the green theme with his army green shirt and finished the look with sky-high clear heels.

She chose glamorous makeup with flawless eyeshadow and wore a long necklace.

Adam Lambert (pictured) headlines Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Party 2024

The Queen frontman looked dapper as he led the parade on Saturday night in a green ensemble.

AA