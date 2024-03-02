Ship Attacked Weeks Ago by Houthi Rebels Sinks in Red Sea

Mehmet Caliskan
A cargo ship that was abandoned on Feb. 18 after being attacked by Yemen’s Houthi rebels has sunk in the Red Sea, officials say.
The Rubymar was struck by a ballistic missile in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and began drifting northward, taking on water for days.
Yemen’s Houthi militants have been attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea region since mid-November as a show of support for Palestinians in Gaza. This is the first vessel that the group has successfully destroyed as part of its objection to Israel’s war in Gaza.