Ship Attacked Weeks Ago by Houthi Rebels Sinks in Red Sea

Mehmet Caliskan

A cargo ship that was abandoned on Feb. 18 after being attacked by Yemen’s Houthi rebels has sunk in the Red Sea, officials say.

The Rubymar was struck by a ballistic missile in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and began drifting northward, taking on water for days.

Yemen’s Houthi militants have been attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea region since mid-November as a show of support for Palestinians in Gaza. This is the first vessel that the group has successfully destroyed as part of its objection to Israel’s war in Gaza.

