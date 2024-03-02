Sat. Mar 2nd, 2024

    News

    Ship Attacked Weeks Ago by Houthi Rebels Sinks in Red Sea

    By

    Mar 2, 2024 , , , ,
    Mehmet Caliskan

    A cargo ship that was abandoned on Feb. 18 after being attacked by Yemen’s Houthi rebels has sunk in the Red Sea, officials say.

    The Rubymar was struck by a ballistic missile in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and began drifting northward, taking on water for days.

    Yemen’s Houthi militants have been attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea region since mid-November as a show of support for Palestinians in Gaza. This is the first vessel that the group has successfully destroyed as part of its objection to Israel’s war in Gaza.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

