The judges for Chris Brown’s new makeover show Dream Home are revealed as Channel Seven prepares to take on The Block.

Channel Seven is preparing to take on Nine’s ratings giant The Block with its own revamp show called Dream Home.

And on Saturday, the network announced renovator Lana Taylor, buyer’s agent Simon Cohen and interior designer Rosie Morley as judges for the debut series.

Alongside host Chris Brown, the trio will guide the show’s contestants as they turn a dilapidated house into their dream home.

All three judges have years of experience in the real estate sector.

Seven reports that Cohen is the founder of Cohen Handler, a premier buyer agency in the country.

Channel Seven is preparing to take on Nine’s ratings giant The Block with its own renewal show called Dream Home with presenter Chris Brown (pictured).

Meanwhile, interior designer Morley offers 20 years’ experience in the industry and is director of the prestigious design and architect studio Hassell.

Finally, Lana Taylor is the co-founder of Three Birds Renovations, an industry-leading company offering online DIY courses accessible in over a hundred countries.

Dream Home, based on a successful New Zealand television format, announced casting in May last year.

On Saturday Seven announced the judges for the debut series (LR) Simon Cohen, Lana Taylor and Rosie Morley.

This comes after internet users said the new Channel 7 show sounds very similar to the popular reality show The Block, which also sees couples fighting to be crowned the best home renovators.

Speaking to Yahoo Lifestyle about the rival series, The Block host Scott Cam joked that Chris should stay in his lane.

Stay away from my territory, Browny! he said, before adding: ‘Chris is a great mate of mine and good luck to him.

The Block’s Scott Cam (pictured) jokingly told Chris Brown last year to stay away from his territory, shortly after the Seven series was announced.

‘Competition is healthy and if your show has a reasonably good rating, that means people are still interested in this style of television.

“As soon as they stop watching other shows or ours, that’s the end of that style.”

Chris recently joined Channel 7 on a million-dollar contract after leaving Channel 10, and rumors had circulated for a while that he would host a Block-style show.