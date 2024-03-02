49ers IGNORED Patrick Mahomes in 2017 NFL Draft as they planned to sign Kirk Cousins – before a stunning sequence of events left them with the seventh round pick that gave them Brock Purdy, claims NFL reporter

The San Francisco 49ers planned to sign a veteran QB in 2018

And their lack of attention towards Patrick Mahomes led them to Brock Purdy

The 49ers reportedly “didn’t do any work” on Patrick Mahomes in the 2017 draft as they targeted Kirk Cousins, although the decision actually helped them land Brock Purdy five years later.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter appeared on ‘Sorry for my opinion’ and explained San Francisco’s winding journey to selecting its current starting quarterback, who finished fourth in MVP voting this season.

“The draft where the 49ers in 2017 had the second overall pick, Patrick Mahomes was in that draft, and they didn’t do any work on him because they thought next offseason Kirk Cousins ​​would leave Washington (Commanders),” Schefter said.

However, as Schefter explained, those plans changed when the 49ers were offered Jimmy Garoppolo from the Patriots midseason.

“What happens is New England calls San Francisco that Halloween and says, ‘Hey, we’ve got to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo, just give us a two (second-round pick).’” Well, they do, so it ruins the Kirk Cousins’ plan.

The 49ers passing on Patrick Mahomes led them to Brock Purdy, Adam Schefter explained

Purdy had a good season as he helped lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl, where they lost to KC.

Mahomes led a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in Las Vegas to win the game in overtime.

However, while the 49ers didn’t scout Mahomes before the draft, they reportedly did “extensive work” on CJ Beathard, whom they would end up taking in the third round.

And when the quarterback signed with the Jaguars four years later, the 49ers received a seventh-round compensatory pick, the last pick in the entire draft, which they used to select Purdy ahead of the 2022 season.

While the Iowa State product started that year third on the depth chart, he came into action after injuries to Garoppolo and starting starter Trey Lance.

From there, Purdy never looked back, as he won his first seven games under center last year before throwing for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns this season.

In the end, the 49ers simply couldn’t get past the Chiefs in this year’s Super Bowl, as Mahomes led a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to win the game in overtime.

The 49ers may regret their decision to pass on the three-time champion, who fell to 10th in the draft, but they still found a quality player in Purdy.