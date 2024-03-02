Ohio woman believes her Stanley cup took a bullet for her, says report

The Stanley 40oz straw Quencher, perhaps becoming uncool soon.

A woman from Ohio says her Stanley cup took a bullet for her.In a TikTok, Rachel Kelley shows the damage the stray bullet did to her house and tumbler.The Stanley cup has become one of social media’s most popular portable drinkware brands.

A woman from Ohio claims her Stanley cup saved her life after a stray bullet flew through her home and ricocheted off of her tumbler.

Rachel Kelley, a resident of Steubenville, posted the phenomenon on TikTok on February 12. The video has since garnered almost four million views, with thousands of users expressing their disbelief in the comments.

In the video, Kelley surveys the damage the stray bullet caused her home, panning past a large hole in the wall and a chipped bottle of perfume, and ending on the dented tumbler.

In a follow-up video, Kelley zooms in on a bullet-sized hole in the external paneling of her home as well as a bullet fragment on the floor of her kitchen.

“It was coming right at me. If I hadn’t had this, it was my stomach or my chest, whatever it was, it was going to get shot,” Kelley told CBS News in an interview.

“”Is it like made of magic?” Kelley said, adding that she would keep hold of the damaged tumbler as a memorandum. “I’m keeping it forever,” she said. “I will never make fun of those cups again.”

The Stanley cup is a hot consumer favorite

Videos like Kelley’s are some of the best free marketing Stanley could ever hope for. And this is by no means the first.

In a TikTok posted in November last year, another Stanley cup appeared to survive a car fire. Danielle Lettering filmed the burnt-out interior of her vehicle, but the insulated mug in the cup holder appeared to have remained undamaged.

The video has since been viewed over 96 million times.

In a stitch to Lettering’s original video, Stanley’s global president, Terence Reilly, promised to replace the vehicle.

The Stanley cup has become one of social media’s favorite portable drinkware brands, rising far above competitors such as Hydro Flasks or Starbucks tumblers.

The Stanley brand’s block-colored cups, known as Quenchers, were the most widely featured item in Gen Z Christmas-haul videos on TikTok, Casey Lewis, a youth consumer-trends analyst, previously told Business Insider.

“When I was 11, I asked for dolls,” Lewis said. “Today’s 11-year-olds asked for Stanley tumblers.”

