Turns out that giving up the grind and retiring to Italy is as good as it sounds

If you've ever dreamed of giving up the grind and retiring in Italy, apparently it's as good as it sounds. One couple left their home in Texas to move into a two-story villa steps away from the Adriatic Sea, and their lifestyle appears enviable.

Today, we’ve got more stories to help you make the most of your time and money.

On the agenda today:

There’s a “401(k) for longevity.” Here’s how to improve your VO2 Max.

Americans are moving to Tuscany for affordability, safety, and culture.

Stellan Skarsgård talks this weekend’s hottest film, “Dune: Part Two.”

Decorate your home with quiet luxury — and stay within your budget.

But first: Let’s talk about women.

Dispatch

Women’s History Month

Every year, as March kicks off Women’s History Month, we center the conversation on women.

I don’t need to rattle off a bunch of statistics to prove women’s value and impact. We know them. In fact, this is a topic my colleagues at Business Insider cover extensively all year long.

We highlight the difference women are making in the workforce. They’re CEOs, elevating their industries, and even those just entering the workforce are changing corporate culture. But we know there’s more work to be done and ceilings to break.

As ambitious as women are at the office, they overachieve at home, too. They still do the majority of household labor. They’re often the default caregivers, best friends, PTA leaders, book club organizers, and head chefs at family gatherings — to name a few.

And as much as we don’t need a month to remind us of all the ways women have shown up in our lives, it’s important to take time to remind women their contributions can’t — and won’t — be ignored.

You should care about your VO2 max

You’re probably already familiar with your resting and active heart rates. But understanding and improving your VO2 Max, a measure of how much oxygen you use during exercise, could be the key to unlocking a longer life.

A higher VO2 max can give you a better chance at a longer life. One anti-aging researcher compared the metric to a 401(k) — the earlier you start investing in it, the more dividends it can pay later on.

How to improve your VO2 max.

Also read:

A 114-year-old Texan is now the oldest living American. Here are 6 lifestyle choices that may have helped her stay healthy for so long.

Tuscany is luring more and more Americans

As the cost of living and retiring in America increases, more people are exploring their options out of the country — and some are settling on Italy.

Tuscany, with its expansive vineyards and stately villas, is relatively affordable compared to the United States. Plus, some transplants say they were drawn by its slower, more relaxed pace of life. But some locals worry about the outsized role Americans play in the area.

Why Americans are flocking to Tuscany.

A conversation with Stellan Skarsgård

Stellan Skarsgård has a chameleonic quality to his acting. Known as the professor in “Good Will Hunting” and the psychopath in “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” Skarsgård isn’t afraid to undergo a complete transformation.

Most recent is his transformation to the evil Baron Vladimir Harkonnen in “Dune: Part Two.” In light of the film’s debut, BI sat down with Skarsgård to discuss his career, his first album, and why he used to want to save the world.

Read the full interview.

Also read:

Long movies aren’t just a time suck — they’re hurting movie theaters’ bottom lines

Low-cost, high-end interior decor

Quiet luxury may be all the rage, but that doesn’t mean you have to pay a premium for it. Devin Shaffer, lead designer at online design firm Decorilla, shared how to upgrade your home, even on a tight budget.

Instead of shopping at brands like Neiman Marcus or Le Labo, turn to retailers like All Modern — and even Amazon — for upscale essentials like pillows and fragrances.

Level up your interior design.

What we’re watching this weekend

“Napoleon”: Missed this one in theaters? Ridley Scott’s historical drama, starring Joaquin Phoenix, is now streaming on Apple TV+.

“Shōgun”: Hailed as the next “Game of Thrones”-level epic, this historical series is now airing on Hulu.

“Survivor”: Reality fans can dive into the 46th season of “Survivor,” now streaming on Paramount+.

Check out the full list here.

