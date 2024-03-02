Geri Horner looks chic in a white dress and £780 Louboutin heels as she puts on a united front with Christian at the Bahrain Grand Prix following the texting scandal leak.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Geri Horner looked effortlessly chic in a white dress as she joined her husband Christian at the Bahrain Grand Prix today.

The former Spice Girl, 51, flew to Bahrain in a show of solidarity after her husband’s leaked text messages rocked Formula One.

The mother-of-two kept her classic, minimalist style for this afternoon’s run as the couple appeared in public for the first time since Christian’s text messages were leaked online.

Geri opted for a sleeveless knee-length white dress with bandage detail around the waist.

She paired her knee-length dress with a pair of £780 nude peep-toe high heels from Christian Louboutin.

Geri Horner kept her ensemble minimal and classic today as she formed a united front with her husband Christian.

The former singer completed her timeless ensemble with a black square bag.

Geri styled her auburn hair in loose waves and kept her jewelry to a minimum except for a pair of diamond earrings.

Horner was cleared to continue as Red Bull director following an internal investigation into “inappropriate behavior” by the F1 team’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH. The 50-year-old has always denied the allegations.

The Red Bull F1 boss initially emerged at the Grand Prix on Saturday morning with no sign of his wife, Geri Halliwell, after his wife discovered text messages were leaked while flying on a private jet.

However, the pair walked hand in hand through the Paddock before the start of the season in Bahrain. Halliwell appeared with red eyes as she put on a brave face, smiling as her husband squeezed her hand.

Earlier this week, Halliwell, 51, and her husband, 50, breathed a collective sigh of relief on Wednesday when Red Bull cleared Horner of allegations of inappropriate behavior made by an employee.

But 24 hours later, flirtatious WhatsApp messages apparently exchanged between Horner and the complainant were leaked to 149 F1 figures while Halliwell was on a flight to see her husband ahead of this weekend’s season opener in Bahrain.

A source previously told the Mail it would be “chaos” if Geri showed her face at Saturday’s Grand Prix.

Geri, 52, opted for a sleeveless knee-length white dress with bandage detail around the waist.

She paired her knee-length dress with a pair of £780 nude peep-toe high heels from Cristian Louboutin.

The mother-of-two kept her look classic and minimal for the race this afternoon as the couple appeared in public for the first time since Christian’s text messages were leaked online.

Halliwell, who married the Red Bull team principal in 2015, was thrown into crisis when she landed in the Gulf state on a private jet on Thursday and discovered the explosive messages had appeared all over social media.

The 51-year-old singer has a son, Montague George Hector Horner, with Horner.

She also has a daughter, Bluebell Madonna, born in 2006, with her ex-partner and screenwriter Sacha Gervasi.

Fashion expert Lisa Talbot said Geri’s outfit was particularly meaningful today.

The personal stylist told FEMAIL: ‘The properties of the color represent cleanliness, purity, virtue, tranquility and new beginnings in the form of a fresh start or a blank slate.

‘The dress itself is structured on the upper body which to me shows strength, with a soft feminine touch shown in the skirt, a style similar to those created by Victoria Beckham, Stella McCartney.’

In an interview with Sun In 2021, Geri, famous for her colorful wardrobe during her Spice Girls days, explained why she now wears mostly white.

She said: ‘Everything becomes really simple. It’s like wearing a school uniform when you’re an adult.

‘It goes with everything and I literally don’t have to think in the morning. It sounds like you’ve made an effort when you haven’t.