Norfolk Southern Train Derails Into Lehigh River in Pennsylvania

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI

A freight train derailed into a river in eastern Pennsylvania Saturday morning, days after it was revealed that the train company’s CEO received a significant pay raise last year.

The company, Norfolk Southern, was also behind the derailment in East Palestine, Ohio that caused lasting environmental damage.

Saturday’s derailment took place in ​​Lower Saucon Township, population 11,000. Local police shut off the road leading to the site, where the train plunged into the Lehigh River, but the county government reported “no evacuations, no injuries, and no leaks from any containers.”

