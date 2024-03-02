Sat. Mar 2nd, 2024

    Oregon’s Making a Terrible Mistake in Rebooting the Drug War

    State legislators in Oregon just voted to reinstate the war on drugs.

    The state Senate on Friday affirmed the House’s previous vote to re-criminalize drugs, after a months-long, coordinated disinformation campaign to scapegoat drug decriminalization—known locally as Measure 110—for their own failures. The bill, HB 4002, now heads to Gov. Tina Kotek’s desk.

    When it comes to covering drug policy, it is clear facts don’t matter. The truth is that politicians seeking reelection have been hellbent on hiding this fact from you: decriminalization works.

