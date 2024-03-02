Sam Smith puts on a VERY leggy display in a bizarre tartan ensemble before donning a ripped gothic black dress for the Vivienne Westwood show at Paris Fashion Week.

<!–

They are known for their bold looks and eye-catching fashion ensembles.

And Sam Smith made sure all eyes were on them as they walked the catwalk during the Vivienne Westwood show at Paris Fashion Week on Saturday.

The Unholy hitmaker, 31, put on a leggy display as she donned a bizarre outfit while walking with a wooden stick.

The singer showed off his colorful thigh tattoo as they went bare-legged for the show, pairing the tartan underwear with bright red and black knee-high socks and dark green tartan platform heels.

On top, they opted for a simple green sweater that they wore under a red tartan scarf that they threw over their shoulders.

Sam Smith put on a VERY leggy display in a bizarre tartan ensemble before donning a ripped black gothic dress for the Vivienne Westwood show at Paris Fashion Week on Saturday.

Switching up their style, they opted for a gothic look as the star covered up in a ripped black dress.

Her runway appearance comes after Sam was spotted on a romantic outing with her boyfriend, fashion designer Christian Cowan, in New York City last month.

Sam showed that their relationship is going strong as they walked arm in arm, quashing rumors that they had split.

There were romance fears over Christmas amid claims Sam had signed up to celebrity dating app Raya after the couple went their separate ways.

However, a source close to Sam soon afterwards revealed to MailOnline that they were still together because they questioned the authenticity of the star’s profile on Raya.

Sam walked onto the runway with the other models.

On the outing, Sam bundled up in a black trench coat, paired with an oversized soccer jersey and loafers.

Meanwhile, Christian, 28, looked fashionable as he wore a leather jacket with fluffy trim over a white T-shirt and beige pants.

In early January, a close associate of Sam said their relationship was still going strong and dismissed claims that the singer had been active in Raya.

They told MailOnline: ‘Sam and Christian are still in a relationship and haven’t been on Raya.

“Since there is a profile for them on the app, there is now a fear that someone is impersonating Sam and talking to Raya about this.”

The five-time Grammy Award winner has been dating Christian since last January after meeting when the clothing designer collaborated with Sam on the costumes for her music video, I’m Not Here to Make Friends.

Christian, whose clientele includes A-list stars Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B and Heidi Klum, confirmed his romance with Sam with a kiss in January 2023 while the two walked together arm in arm in New York.