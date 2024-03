Orange County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

The Orange County Sheriff’s office has discovered the body of a missing 13-year-old girl on Friday.

Madeline Soto was reported missing after she never arrived at school on Monday morning, and police said they believed that she was already dead by the time school started.

Police suspect Madeline’s mother’s boyfriend, Stephan Sterns, who told police he’d dropped her off near school on Monday, according to ClickOrlando.

