    BRIT Awards 2024: Ashley Roberts flaunts her stunning figure in a white cutout dress as she leads the stars alongside Chloe Burrows and Laura Whitmore on the chic red carpet

    The stars were out in force at the BRIT Awards 2024 held at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night.

    Ashley Roberts led the stars alongside Chloe Burrows and Laura Whitmore as they posed for photos on the star-studded red carpet before the ceremony.

    Hosted by Maya Jama, Roman Kemp and Clara Amfo, the event will feature performances by Dua Lipa, Kyle Minogue and Ellie Goulding.

    Former Love Island contestant Chloe, 28, put on a busty display in a white minidress with a plunging neckline.

    The eye-catching number featured a dramatic neckline and built-in bra with semi-sheer sleeves and silver embellishments.

    Zara McDermott looked sensational in a red lace dress

    Laura opted for a one-sleeved dress, with a peculiar off-the-shoulder neckline and a long thigh-high slit.

    The presenter raised her height with heels and tied her hair in a high ponytail.

    They were joined by Zara McDermott, who stole the show in a fitted red lace halterneck dress and matching opera gloves.

    The TV personality looked sensational as she finished off her chic ensemble with strappy heels and styled her hair in sleek waves.

    Ashley Roberts showed off her toned midriff in a tight wrap dress with a draped skirt.

    The television personality completed her stylish ensemble with a pair of matching opera gloves.

    Layton Williams and Harriet Rose put on stylish displays

    The ceremony is led by Maya Jama, Roman Kemp and Clara Amfo, and will also feature a number of guest presenters.

    Dua Lipa will open the show with Mastercard, while Kylie Minogue will give the closing performance.

    Ellie Goulding and Calvin Harris, Raye and becky hill with Chase & Status will also take the stage.

    A record 98 artists are nominated for the new BRIT Award 2024, which has been designed by British visual artist and painter Rachel Jones.

    Leading the way is Raye, who has broken the record for the most nominations in a single year, with seven in total.

    The British singer, 26, is nominated for Album of the Year for her highly anticipated debut album My 21st Century Blues. Her third single, Escapism, is nominated for Song of the Year.

    Raye is also included in the five best new artists category and will also compete as a nominee in the R&B Act and Pop Act categories.

    The influencer Hana Martin surprised with a corset on top and bottom with a chainmail overskirt

    He has beaten current champions Craig David, Robbie Williams and Gorillaz, who had been nominated for six awards in previous years.

    The genderless Artist of the Year Award sparked outrage last year after it replaced individual male and female categories, but then did not include any female or non-binary artists among its five nominations.

    This year, however, thanks in part to the category doubling in size, there are six women nominated out of the 10, including Raye.

    Arlo Parks, Jessie Ware, Lil Simz, Olivia Sims and Dua Lipa are the female nominees, while Central Cee, Dave, J. Hus and Fred Again… are also nominated.

    BRIT AWARD NOMINATIONS AT A GLANCE

    ARTIST OF THE YEAR

    Arlo Parks

    Central EEC

    David

    Dua Lipa

    Fred again…

    J Hus

    Jessie Ware

    little simz

    Olivia Dean

    Raye

    GROUP OF THE YEAR

    Blur

    Persecution and status

    Headie One and K Trap

    Jungle

    young fathers

    THE SONG OF THE YEAR

    Calvin Harris – Miracle

    Ray-Prada

    Central Cee – Let it go

    Dave – sprinter

    Dua Lipa – Dance the Night

    Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed

    J Hus – Who told you?

    Kenya Grace – Strangers

    Lewis Capaldi – I wish you the best

    Pink Panthers – The boy is a liar

    Raye – Escapism

    Rudimental – Dancing is healing

    Stormzy – Firebae

    Change nightclub – React

    Venebee – Messy in the Sky

    By

