Glamorous New York City cop sues NYPD alleging nude photo she sent to co-worker she was dating spread ‘like wildfire’

A New York City cop has filed a lawsuit against police over her nude photo after she was suspended for trying to prevent narcotics detectives from arresting her alleged drug-dealing boyfriend.

Alisa Bajraktarevic, 34, alleged her topless image from 2012 spread “like wildfire” after she was accused of interfering with officers in April last year.

She allegedly tried to use her police status to avoid a search of the car of her alleged drug dealer boyfriend, Kelvin Hernandez, 33, who has since been charged with resisting arrest.

After an internal investigation, Bajraktarevic was suspended for 30 days without pay and ordered to stop associating with Hernandez.

The topless image allegedly resurfaced during this period, spreading in numerous group chats and message chains within the department, according to the lawsuit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court in December.

Alisa Bajraktarevic, 34, filed a lawsuit against police over her nude photo after she was suspended for trying to prevent narcotics detectives from arresting her alleged drug dealer boyfriend.

She alleged that her topless image from 2012 spread “like wildfire” after she was accused of interfering with officers in April last year.

She allegedly tried to use her police status to avoid a search of the car of her alleged drug dealer boyfriend, Kelvin Hernandez, 33, who has since been charged with resisting arrest. In the photo: Alisa Bajraktarevic

Bajraktarevic said The charge“It’s quite repulsive.” For 12 years they decided to keep this on their phone? “It spread like wildfire.”

In the lawsuit, Bajraktarevic claims she initially sent the nude image to Lt. Mark Rivera, an officer she dated for a few months after joining the force in 2012.

Rivera allegedly shared the image in a group chat with other police officers, but a union steward discouraged Bajraktarevic from filing a complaint, the lawsuit alleges.

The person accused told her: ‘You are not the first or the last woman that this has happened to or would happen to her.’

The nude photo she had sent a decade earlier resurfaced last year when she was investigated and subsequently suspended.

A retired officer allegedly sent the nude photo to a group chat, and after this, Bajraktarevic began receiving almost daily messages from colleagues about the photo.

Along with the topless image, her personal information was also shared, including her parents’ address.

‘You do things with confidence. It doesn’t guarantee that they will treat you like a piece of shit,” she said through tears.

‘It’s intimidation. I’m not the first and I’m definitely not the last but when will enough be enough?’

‘Because someone is definitely going to get hurt because of it. She feels like everything is swept under the rug.”

“The part no one talks about is how we bully each other; it’s disgusting,” he added.

In the lawsuit, Bajraktarevic claims she initially sent the nude image to Lt. Mark Rivera, an officer she dated for a few months after joining the force in 2012.

The nude photo she had sent a decade earlier resurfaced last year when she was investigated and subsequently suspended.

Bajraktarevic is suing the city, the department, Rivera and another supervisor who she claims sexually harassed her in 2017.

She is seeking unspecified damages for what her attorney John Scola describes as an “unlawful invasion of privacy.”

The lawyer said the controversy highlights the NYPD’s “contempt for the treatment of its female officers.”

In the litigation, Bajraktarevic also insisted that her then-boyfriend Hernandez is not a drug dealer.

Sources said their romance began when they met at the gym, and Bajraktarevic had previously been warned by colleagues to stay away from Hernandez.

Speaking about the alleged drug dealer, the source said: “He’s a really bad guy and well-known in the department.”

Bajraktarevic’s relationship with the drug trafficker had been known to the department for about a year, ever since she tried to interfere with a search of his Manhattan home.

Despite officers warning her to stay away from the trafficker, Bajraktarevic continued their love affair and even took him to a company party.

“This person will eventually use you as a get-out-of-jail-free card, which is what he did,” the source added.

The officer and her boyfriend were involved in a traffic stop when she tried to use her police status to get away with it. In the photo: Alisa Bajraktarevic

Police had planned to search the car of Hernandez, whom they referred to as “a major player,” and arrest him for drug trafficking, according to the source.

But Bajraktarevic immediately jumped out of the car with the determination to get away with it for herself and the drug dealer.

“They didn’t know who she was until she stepped forward and said who she was,” the source told New York Post.

“He definitely gave them a hard time,” another source chimed in.

Bajraktarevic, who previously worked 12 years for the NYPD with a reported salary of $115,250, made vague comments and insisted he couldn’t reveal much about what happened because of department policy.

‘But the alleged drug trafficker? That is not under investigation,’ he insisted.

In 2022, Bajraktarevic went on to work on the Bronx Robbery Squad to assist with burglaries throughout the city, including residential ones.

Sources speculate that he could have used his status to inform the dealer about various court orders.