    Spice Girl, Hubby Put on Loved-Up Display After Text Scandal

    Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner was seen getting cozy with her husband Christian Horner on Saturday, just days after the news broke that the Formula One boss allegedly sent sexual text messages to a coworker.

    On Wednesday, Red Bull Racing announced the conclusion of a mysterious investigation into Horner’s “inappropriate behavior,” but did not offer any explanation as to what the allegations against him were.

    At the time, the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf had reported that Horner allegedly sent “sexually suggestive messages” to a staffer on his F1 team.

