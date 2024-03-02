Sat. Mar 2nd, 2024

    News

    Bill Maher Skewers Biden: ‘Let Your Old Fart Flag Fly’

    By

    Mar 2, 2024 , , , ,
    Bill Maher Skewers Biden: ‘Let Your Old Fart Flag Fly’

    Real Time with Bill Maher

    Late night host Bill Maher offered a send-up of President Joe Biden’s age, encouraging the 81-year-old to “lean in” to his advanced years—“lean in like you’re eating soup.”

    On Friday’s episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, the comedian touched on one of the more hot-button issues of the 2024 campaign cycle, calling the president an “old fart” and telling him to “own it.”

    “Instead of trying to refute all the too-old-to-be-president slams, Joe must embrace them,” he said. “Just admit it say yes, I’m bad with names and I walk like a toddler with a full diaper.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    ‘Two days at most’: Food and other essentials are in short supply in Gaza’s Rafah

    Mar 2, 2024
    News

    Roman Kemp turns to Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly for help and admits he’s ‘terrified’ ahead of BRIT Awards presenting debut: ‘I really don’t know what to do!’

    Mar 2, 2024

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    ‘Two days at most’: Food and other essentials are in short supply in Gaza’s Rafah

    Mar 2, 2024
    News

    Roman Kemp turns to Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly for help and admits he’s ‘terrified’ ahead of BRIT Awards presenting debut: ‘I really don’t know what to do!’

    Mar 2, 2024
    News

    BRIT Awards 2024: Pregnant Sian Welby stuns in a ruffled red dress as she makes her first public appearance since announcing she was expecting her first child.

    Mar 2, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy