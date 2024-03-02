Bill Maher Skewers Biden: ‘Let Your Old Fart Flag Fly’

Real Time with Bill Maher

Late night host Bill Maher offered a send-up of President Joe Biden’s age, encouraging the 81-year-old to “lean in” to his advanced years—“lean in like you’re eating soup.”

On Friday’s episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, the comedian touched on one of the more hot-button issues of the 2024 campaign cycle, calling the president an “old fart” and telling him to “own it.”

“Instead of trying to refute all the too-old-to-be-president slams, Joe must embrace them,” he said. “Just admit it say yes, I’m bad with names and I walk like a toddler with a full diaper.”

