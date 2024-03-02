Take a look at Ukraine’s new mine-resistant armored vehicle, the Inguar-3

Ukraine’s new armored combat vehicle, the Inguar-3

Inguar Instagram

A Ukrainian defense company has unveiled a new armored combat vehicle.The Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle is called the Inguar-3.It was purpose-built for military use in close cooperation with Ukraine’s special forces.

The Ukrainian defense company Inguar has unveiled its latest armored combat vehicle, the Inguar-3.

The Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle “is a light tactical vehicle designed to excel in various military environments,” the manufacturer Inguar says on its website.

It adds that the “state-of-the-art” vehicle was developed with help from Ukraine’s special forces and “following wartime requirements.”

“With its innovative monocoque body design, the Inguar3 vehicle available in many variations and comes in two versions of chassis: the 4×4 and the 6×6, both designed to tackle urban and off-road challenges with equal ease,” the company says.

“Whether deployed for escort, reconnaissance missions or rapid response operations, the Inguar3 delivers unwavering performance and reliability, making it an invaluable asset on the battlefield,” it adds.

According to the military news website Defence-Blog, the armored truck is equipped with a 356-horsepower Deutz engine, multiple cameras, and night-vision capabilities, while its steel and aluminum armor helps protect the crew while ensuring it doesn’t add too much weight.

Ukrainian soldiers train on a US-supplied MaxxPro MRAP.

Carl Court/Getty Images

MRAPs have been some of the most popular military vehicles used by Ukraine in the conflict, which has been marked by the prevalent use of minefields.

But they have so far had to rely on Western-donated versions, such as the US-made MaxxPro, which one Ukrainian soldier previously told The Times were “almost indestructible.”

“The MaxxPros are like a red rag to the Russians, they target it with everything they have,” he said, adding that one of the vehicles was hit by shelling and another by mortars, but “everyone inside survived.”

“They truly saved our soldiers’ lives,” he said.

