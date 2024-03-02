Sat. Mar 2nd, 2024

    BRIT Awards 2024: Pregnant Sian Welby stuns in a ruffled red dress as she makes her first public appearance since announcing she was expecting her first child.

    Sian Welby made her first public appearance after announcing she is pregnant with her first child at the BRIT Awards in London on Saturday.

    The Capital FM presenter, 37, announced live during Wednesday’s show that she is expecting her first child with her fiancé Jake Beckett.

    Sian covered her burgeoning baby bump in a £345 strapless red ruffled dress from Nadine Merabi’s latest collection as she headed to the ceremony to support her co-star Roman Kemp, who presents the show.

    The TV accessorized the look with matching red gloves, stockings and heels and added a red lipstick bag to her coordinated look, just in case.

    Sian said she will give birth in the summer during her pregnancy reveal.

    She said on the show: ‘I have a little announcement for you… I’m pregnant! I don’t know how I managed to hide it from you for so long.

    ‘The lies, the deceptions, the mocktails! She couldn’t wait to tell you. This is a completely new journey for me and I want to take you all with me, and don’t worry, I’m not going anywhere.

    “This is going to be so much fun and I can’t wait to share it with all of you.”

    Reacting to the news, Sian’s co-presenter Roman jumped up to hug her and exclaimed: ‘Oh my god! Oh man, I’m so happy for you and Jake too!’

    Chris said: ‘Is this real? This is the most exciting news ever!’

    Capital revealed that Sian will be taking a break from the station over the summer, but will return to Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris and Sian later this year.

    Sian later shared the news on Instagram, posting a collage of sweet snaps with Jake showing them preparing for life as new parents.

    Sian’s fiancé Jake, who popped the question in August last year, works for Heart Breakfast as a creative producer alongside presenters including Kelly Brook, Rochelle Humes, Vogue Williams and Emma Bunton.

    The happy announcement comes after Sian missed out on the coveted This Morning presenting job, which was awarded to Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard.

    The ceremony is directed by Maya Jama, Román and Clara Amfo.

    Dua Lipa will open the show with Mastercard, while Kylie Minogue will give the closing performance.

    Ellie Goulding and Calvin Harris, Raye and becky hill with Chase & Status will also take the stage.

    A record 98 artists are nominated for the new BRIT Award 2024, which has been designed by British visual artist and painter Rachel Jones.

    Leading the way is Raye, who has broken the record for the most nominations in a single year, with seven in total.

    The British singer, 26, is nominated for Album of the Year for her highly anticipated debut album My 21st Century Blues. Her third single, Escapism, is nominated for Song of the Year.

    Raye is also included in the five best new artists category and will also compete as a nominee in the R&B Act and Pop Act categories.

    He has beaten current champions Craig David, Robbie Williams and Gorillaz, who had been nominated for six awards in previous years.

    The genderless Artist of the Year Award sparked outrage last year after it replaced individual male and female categories, but then did not include any female or non-binary artists among its five nominations.

    This year, however, thanks in part to the category doubling in size, there are six women nominated out of the 10, including Raye.

    Arlo Parks, Jessie Ware, Lil Simz, Olivia Sims and Dua Lipa are the female nominees, while Central Cee, Dave, J. Hus and Fred Again… are also nominated.

    BRIT AWARD NOMINATIONS AT A GLANCE

    ARTIST OF THE YEAR

    Arlo Parks

    Central EEC

    David

    Dua Lipa

    Fred again…

    J Hus

    Jessie Ware

    little simz

    Olivia Dean

    Raye

    GROUP OF THE YEAR

    Blur

    Persecution and status

    Headie One and K Trap

    Jungle

    young fathers

    THE SONG OF THE YEAR

    Calvin Harris – Miracle

    Ray-Prada

    Central Cee – Let it go

    Dave – sprinter

    Dua Lipa – Dance the Night

    Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed

    J Hus – Who told you?

    Kenya Grace – Strangers

    Lewis Capaldi – I wish you the best

    Pink Panthers – The boy is a liar

    Raye – Escapism

    Rudimental – Dancing is healing

    Stormzy – Firebae

    Change nightclub – React

    Venebee – Messy in the Sky

    The presenter came to support her Capital FM co-star Roman Kemp, who presents the show.

    The British phonograph industry, which organizes the annual event, admits the gender balance has been restored following last year’s controversial decision.

    Heavy hitters Kylie Minogue, Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey and Miley Cyrus have been nominated for International Artist of the Year.

    While What Was I Made For by Billie Eilish, Paint The Town Red by Doja Cat and Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo are nominated for International Song of the Year.

    Dua Lipa’s limited production over the past year hasn’t stopped her from appearing in two additional categories at the upcoming event.

    The singer’s latest single, Houdini, one of only two original tracks released by the artist since 2020’s Future Nostalgia album, is among the nominees for Song of the Year.

    Their global appeal has also helped them find a place in the Pop Act category, despite spending much of the last 12 months touring the world.

    Other big names nominated for awards include Calvin Harris for Song of the Year and Dance Act, while indie band Blur have been nominated for Group of the Year and Alternative Rock Group.

    The Rolling Stones also earned their first nomination in over a decade, making it their fifth nomination overall, for Alternative Rock.

    The prestigious Album of the Year award will see Raye compete against Beautiful by J Hus, No Thank You by Little Simz, The Ballad of Darren by Blur and Heavy Heavy by Young Fathers.

    While another big category, Song of the Year, is full of solid entries including Dua’s Dance The Night, Kenya Grace’s Strangers, Pink Pantheress’ Boy’s A Liar, Lewis Capaldi’s Wish You The Best and Stormzy’s Firebae.

    Little Simz appears in three categories at this year’s event: Artist of the Year, Hip Hop/Grime, and Album of the Year.

    While Central Cee and J Hus earned four nominations, including the big awards for Artist of the Year and Song of the Year.

    In an added twist, the public will have the power to vote for five categories instead of four as in previous years.

    Kylie will be honored with the Global Icon award.

    BRIT AWARDS 2024 – THE COMPLETE NOMINATIONS

    THE SONG OF THE YEAR

    Calvin Harris – Miracle

    Casso x RAYE – Prada

    Central Cee – Let it go

    Dave – sprinter

    Dua Lipa – Dance the Night

    Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed

    J Hus – Who told you?

    Kenya Grace – Strangers

    Lewis Capaldi – I wish you the best

    Pink Panther – The boy is a liar

    RAYE – Escapism

    Rudimental – Dancing is healing

    Stormzy – Firebae

    Change nightclub – React

    Venebee – Messy in the Sky

    BEST NEW ARTIST

    mahalia

    Olivia Dean

    Pink Panther

    RAY

    Yuseff Dayes

    ARTIST OF THE YEAR

    Arlo Parks

    Central EEC

    David

    Dua Lipa

    Fred again…

    J Hus

    Jessie Ware

    little simz

    Olivia Dean

    RAY

    GROUP OF THE YEAR

    Blur

    Persecution and status

    Headie Uno and K-Trap

    Jungle

    young fathers

    INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

    Blink 182

    boygenius

    foo fighters

    gabriels

    Paramore

    DANCE ACT

    Barry can’t swim

    becky hill

    Calvin Harris

    Fred again…

    Romy
    R&B Law

    Cleo Sol

    jorja smith

    mahalia

    RAY

    sault

    ALTERNATIVE ROCK

    Blur

    Bring me The Horizon

    The Rolling Stones

    young fathers

    Yusseff Dayes

    HIP HOP/GRIME/RAP ACT

    CASSIDEAD

    Central EEC

    David

    J Hus

    little simz

    POP ACT

    Calvin Harris

    Charli XCX

    Dua Lipa

    Olivia Dean

    RAY

    INTERNATIONAL ARTIST

    asake

    burned boy

    Carolina Polachek

    CMAT

    Minogue Kylie

    King’s wool

    Miley Cyrus

    Olivia Rodrigo

    SZA

    Taylor Swift

    INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR

    Billie Eilish – What was I made for?

    David Kushner – Daylight

    Doja Cat – Paint the town red

    Jazzy – Giving me

    Libyanca – People

    Coach Meghan – Made you look

    Miley Cyrus – Flowers

    Noah Kahan – Stick Season

    Oliver Tree – I miss you

    Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

    Peggy Gou – Says like

    Rema – Calm down

    SZA – Kill Bill

    Tate McRae – Greedy –

    Tyla – Water

    ALBUM OF THE YEAR

    Blur – the ballad of darren

    J Hus – Beautiful

    Little Simz – No thanks

    RAYE – My 21st century blues

    Young Parents – Heavy Heavy

    RISING BRITISH STAR

    Caity Baser

    Sekou Island

    The Last Supper (winner)

