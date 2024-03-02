BRIT Awards 2024: Pregnant Sian Welby stuns in a ruffled red dress as she makes her first public appearance since announcing she was expecting her first child.

Sian Welby made her first public appearance after announcing she is pregnant with her first child at the BRIT Awards in London on Saturday.

The Capital FM presenter, 37, announced live during Wednesday’s show that she is expecting her first child with her fiancé Jake Beckett.

Sian covered her burgeoning baby bump in a £345 strapless red ruffled dress from Nadine Merabi’s latest collection as she headed to the ceremony to support her co-star Roman Kemp, who presents the show.

The TV accessorized the look with matching red gloves, stockings and heels and added a red lipstick bag to her coordinated look, just in case.

Sian said she will give birth in the summer during her pregnancy reveal.

She said on the show: ‘I have a little announcement for you… I’m pregnant! I don’t know how I managed to hide it from you for so long.

‘The lies, the deceptions, the mocktails! She couldn’t wait to tell you. This is a completely new journey for me and I want to take you all with me, and don’t worry, I’m not going anywhere.

“This is going to be so much fun and I can’t wait to share it with all of you.”

Reacting to the news, Sian’s co-presenter Roman jumped up to hug her and exclaimed: ‘Oh my god! Oh man, I’m so happy for you and Jake too!’

Chris said: ‘Is this real? This is the most exciting news ever!’

Capital revealed that Sian will be taking a break from the station over the summer, but will return to Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris and Sian later this year.

Sian later shared the news on Instagram, posting a collage of sweet snaps with Jake showing them preparing for life as new parents.

Sian’s fiancé Jake, who popped the question in August last year, works for Heart Breakfast as a creative producer alongside presenters including Kelly Brook, Rochelle Humes, Vogue Williams and Emma Bunton.

The happy announcement comes after Sian missed out on the coveted This Morning presenting job, which was awarded to Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard.

The ceremony is directed by Maya Jama, Román and Clara Amfo.

Dua Lipa will open the show with Mastercard, while Kylie Minogue will give the closing performance.

Ellie Goulding and Calvin Harris, Raye and becky hill with Chase & Status will also take the stage.

A record 98 artists are nominated for the new BRIT Award 2024, which has been designed by British visual artist and painter Rachel Jones.

Leading the way is Raye, who has broken the record for the most nominations in a single year, with seven in total.

The British singer, 26, is nominated for Album of the Year for her highly anticipated debut album My 21st Century Blues. Her third single, Escapism, is nominated for Song of the Year.

Raye is also included in the five best new artists category and will also compete as a nominee in the R&B Act and Pop Act categories.

He has beaten current champions Craig David, Robbie Williams and Gorillaz, who had been nominated for six awards in previous years.

The genderless Artist of the Year Award sparked outrage last year after it replaced individual male and female categories, but then did not include any female or non-binary artists among its five nominations.

This year, however, thanks in part to the category doubling in size, there are six women nominated out of the 10, including Raye.

Arlo Parks, Jessie Ware, Lil Simz, Olivia Sims and Dua Lipa are the female nominees, while Central Cee, Dave, J. Hus and Fred Again… are also nominated.

BRIT AWARD NOMINATIONS AT A GLANCE ARTIST OF THE YEAR Arlo Parks Central EEC David Dua Lipa Fred again… J Hus Jessie Ware little simz Olivia Dean Raye GROUP OF THE YEAR Blur Persecution and status Headie One and K Trap Jungle young fathers THE SONG OF THE YEAR Calvin Harris – Miracle Ray-Prada Central Cee – Let it go Dave – sprinter Dua Lipa – Dance the Night Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed J Hus – Who told you? Kenya Grace – Strangers Lewis Capaldi – I wish you the best Pink Panthers – The boy is a liar Raye – Escapism Rudimental – Dancing is healing Stormzy – Firebae Change nightclub – React Venebee – Messy in the Sky

The presenter came to support her Capital FM co-star Roman Kemp, who presents the show.

The British phonograph industry, which organizes the annual event, admits the gender balance has been restored following last year’s controversial decision.

Heavy hitters Kylie Minogue, Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey and Miley Cyrus have been nominated for International Artist of the Year.

While What Was I Made For by Billie Eilish, Paint The Town Red by Doja Cat and Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo are nominated for International Song of the Year.

Dua Lipa’s limited production over the past year hasn’t stopped her from appearing in two additional categories at the upcoming event.

The singer’s latest single, Houdini, one of only two original tracks released by the artist since 2020’s Future Nostalgia album, is among the nominees for Song of the Year.

Their global appeal has also helped them find a place in the Pop Act category, despite spending much of the last 12 months touring the world.

Other big names nominated for awards include Calvin Harris for Song of the Year and Dance Act, while indie band Blur have been nominated for Group of the Year and Alternative Rock Group.

The Rolling Stones also earned their first nomination in over a decade, making it their fifth nomination overall, for Alternative Rock.

The prestigious Album of the Year award will see Raye compete against Beautiful by J Hus, No Thank You by Little Simz, The Ballad of Darren by Blur and Heavy Heavy by Young Fathers.

While another big category, Song of the Year, is full of solid entries including Dua’s Dance The Night, Kenya Grace’s Strangers, Pink Pantheress’ Boy’s A Liar, Lewis Capaldi’s Wish You The Best and Stormzy’s Firebae.

Little Simz appears in three categories at this year’s event: Artist of the Year, Hip Hop/Grime, and Album of the Year.

While Central Cee and J Hus earned four nominations, including the big awards for Artist of the Year and Song of the Year.

In an added twist, the public will have the power to vote for five categories instead of four as in previous years.

Kylie will be honored with the Global Icon award.