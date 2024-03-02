Roman Kemp turns to Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly for help and admits he’s ‘terrified’ ahead of BRIT Awards presenting debut: ‘I really don’t know what to do!’

Roman Kemp asked TV duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly for help and admitted he was terrified of hosting the BRIT Awards on Saturday.

The radio host, 31, revealed that growing up in a music-focused household, the BRIT Awards are equivalent to the Oscars and nerves are starting to set in.

Despite being nervous on the night, Roman confessed he will cause chaos at the event while speaking on his Capital Radio Breakfast show alongside co-stars Chris Stark and Sian Welby.

While catching up on all things Saturday Night Takeaway, Roman mentioned his new role to the duo.

Ant and Dec, 49, wished him well and said: ‘Good luck!’ before the host confessed: ‘Yes, I know I’m terrified…’

Dec seemed surprised by her statement and said: ‘Are you? He was wondering how you would feel about it…’

The former I’m A Celebrity campmate replied: ‘Of course! Look… especially in my house, right.’

“I grew up in a music house and like it’s the most important night, I always say it’s our Oscars. I know we have the BAFTAs, but it almost seems too elitist in a way, as you know, it’s kind of a different world,” he added. .

He asked the Britain’s Got Talent presenters if they could offer any advice.

Roman pleaded, “But I think it’s like the Oscars we have, so I guess… I really don’t know what to do… how to feel… Do you have any advice?”

Ant shared some pearls of wisdom before saying the star should just “enjoy it”.

‘Yes, it’s a big beast! So enjoy it. You know, enjoy it, make the TV show for everyone at home, not for the people in the hallway because they don’t listen to a word you say. That’s a little advice,” Ant said.

Roman then joked, “No one’s listening.”

Ant confided his guess and said, “Everyone’s either having dinner or getting drunk” before laughing.

“Okay… So don’t look… Be horrible to them if anything,” Roman said.

It comes after the Roman fShe had to hold back tears when she announced she will be leaving her show Capital Breakfast in January.

After 10 years of appearing on the station, the radio host revealed that his last program will be on March 28 while giving an emotional speech.

Speaking about how much Capital has meant to him, Roman seemed overcome with emotion and confessed that it was not a decision he had anticipated making.

He explained: “I have a little announcement, and it’s really strange to say it out loud.” Really weird. If I’m being totally honest, I have no idea how to start this.

‘I’m just going to come out and say it. This will be my last six weeks in capital, which is strange to say.

It comes after Roman fought back tears when he announced he was leaving his show Capital Breakfast in January.

Shaking off his emotions, he continued: “The last eight and a half years of my life have been incredible being part of this machine, it has been the funniest, the saddest and the wildest time being part of Capital and the Global family.” . .

‘When you set out to do a job of this magnitude you never think that one day the moment will come when you will have to say goodbye. You never think that day will come.

‘What I can tell you is that I’m not saying goodbye now, I’m not leaving the program today and that’s it, but it’s not very far away.

‘It will come and that goodbye will come in five or six weeks. It’s not a decision that was made overnight either, it’s huge, it hasn’t been easy for me.’

Roman lost his best friend and global radio producer Joe Lyons to suicide in August 2020, and the star hinted at the tragedy by referring to both his “highest highs” and his “absolute lowest lows.”

‘Capital is my family, you, as wonderful listeners that you have been, have been with me in my best moments and in my lowest moments… Capital and Global have helped me change myself.

‘I was 22 when I first joined Capital and that made me the man I am today, it’s all I know. But I know now is the right time to leave and now is the right time to move on.”