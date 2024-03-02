Victim’s Family Slams Gov. for Pardoning NFL Coach’s Son

GoFundMe

The family of the five-year-old girl who was severely injured by former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid in a drunk driving crash is “disgusted” by the governor’s decision to commute his sentence, the family’s lawyer said.

Reid, the son of Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid, took a plea deal in 2022 and received three years in prison in connection with the crash that left 5-year-old Ariel Young temporarily in a coma.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parsons commuted Reid’s sentence Friday night, saying he had “completed his alcohol abuse treatment program and has served more prison time than most individuals convicted of similar offenses.” Reid will remain on house arrest until Oct. 31, 2025.

Read more at The Daily Beast.