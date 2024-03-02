Amanda Serrano is ‘100 per cent’ interested in a re-match with Katie Taylor… as she looks to become a hero on home soil in Puerto Rico against Nina Meinke on Saturday

Amanda Serrano has confirmed she will look to fight Katie Taylor next and insists three-minute rounds are key for women to get the finishing and money they deserve.

Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KO’s) will go head-to-head against Nina Meinke (18-3, 4 KO’s) at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum on Saturday night in her native Puerto Rico.

The fight will be the culmination of an exciting night of boxing, with his promoter, Jake Paul, also set to return to the ring on the same card to fight Ryan Bourland.

Serrano has not won by knockout since 2021, seven fights ago, but insists she is looking to record a declared victory and set up a rematch with Katie Taylor next.

Speaking exclusively to Mail Sport about fighting on home soil, Serrano said: “It’s really amazing.” The last time I was fighting in Puerto Rico was during covid in 2021. There was no audience. Some Puerto Ricans found their way but there were very few people.

Amanda Serrano looks for a declared victory at home when she fights Nina Meinke

The fighters will face off in front of 80,000 people at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum

Fighting alongside Serrano that night is his promoter, YouTuber-turned-wrestler Jake Paul.

‘I’m really excited to fight here in an arena like the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, which is the largest arena in Puerto Rico, in front of 80,000 people.

‘Many thanks to Jake for allowing me to prove that I am capable of being the main event. Him being the co-main event is also really surprising to me. I’m excited to get out there and put on a show. Jake too, he’s going to start it and I’m going to finish it.’

When asked if she thought the support at home could be overwhelming, she said, “I’m 100 percent focused.” Having the fans shout my name will give me more strength to go out and fight the best I can.

‘That’s why I’m fighting, I’m fighting for my island and for my people. It’s important that you put on a good show. It’s going to be a great night. I am extremely focused and I know what it is like to be in front of my people. I just hope Jake can handle the crowd.

Serrano and Meinke are scheduled to fight 12 three-minute rounds instead of the two-minute rounds that are standard for women’s fights. It was a condition that Serrano was especially passionate about.

The Puerto Rican had previously vacated her WBC title in December 2023, after the organization refused to sanction 12 bouts in three-minute rounds. Women’s fights are generally contested over 10 two-minute rounds. But Serrano relinquished her title stating that she wanted the sport to evolve to allow female fighters to compete in the same format as male boxers.

The Puerto Rican featherweight previously vacated her WBC title after the organization refused to sanction three-minute rounds.

Asked why he was so passionate about three-minute rounds, he told Mail Sport: “It’s time to change. We always get criticized for fighting two minutes, wanting more money and fighting for less time. So, it’s time to change the game.

‘I’ve achieved pretty much everything I wanted in the sport of boxing, so now is the time for a change. It’s time to do three-minute rounds, as it will allow women the opportunity to win more money.

“It will also allow us to get the recognition we deserve and perform on bigger and better platforms, showcasing our skills compared to the two-minute rounds.” I am excited and I hope that many more women follow in my footsteps and continue fighting in 12×3. “It’s our choice, obviously it’s not mandatory.”

Serrano refuses to look beyond Meinke, but revealed that he is next looking to avenge his controversial split-point loss to Taylor.

The undisputed featherweight champion collided with The Bray Bomber in a seismic showdown back in 2022 at Madison Square Garden, in what was a historic night for women’s boxing.

Serrano previously broke ground in the sport fighting Britain’s Katie Taylor in a historic fight at Madison Square Garden.

After facing Meinke, Serrano will look for a rematch with the Bray Bomber as his next priority.

It was the first women’s fight held in the iconic New York stadium and attracted an audience of more than 1.5 million viewers from around the world.

Taylor would ultimately claim a split decision victory against the Puerto Rican, but the prospect of revenge is something that excites Serrano.

Speaking about a possible rematch, Serrano told Mail Sport: “I 100 per cent want the rematch.” I invite Nina to come on Saturday night, but then I will have my team contact her team.

“We definitely want that fight and I think it’s a fight that everyone wants to see.” I think the rematch would be even better than the first fight. It’s definitely on my radar. I think I now have the power and knowledge to go out and maybe stop her this time.’