    BRIT Awards 2024: Ashley Roberts suffers an awkward wardrobe malfunction when she gets tangled in her loose white dress on the red carpet

    BRIT Awards 2024: Ashley Roberts suffers an awkward wardrobe malfunction when she gets tangled in her loose white dress on the red carpet

    By Chikamso Chukwuenyem for Mailonline

    Published: 14:02 EST, March 2, 2024 | Updated: 14:10 EST, March 2, 2024

    Ashley Roberts laughed off a wardrobe malfunction on Saturday in her barely-there white dress at the 2024 BRIT Awards in London.

    The DJ and radio host, 42, struggled to get down her white halterneck dress with a super high slit.

    Ashley smiled as she repeatedly looked at her dress, determined not to give viewers an X-rated look.

    The top of her dress crisscrossed around her neck, showing off her cleavage and leaving the star’s toned stomach on show.

    Ashley wore no jewelry, not a single ring, and completed her look with a pair of clear low-heeled pumps.

    This year’s BRITISH are organized by Love Island’s maya jamaRoman Kemp and Clara Amfoand will also feature a number of guest presenters.

    Dua Lipa will open the show with Mastercard, while Kylie Minogue will give the closing performance.

    Ellie Goulding and Calvin Harris, Raye and becky hill with Chase & Status will also take the stage.

    A record 98 artists are nominated for the new BRIT Award 2024, which has been designed by British visual artist and painter Rachel Jones.

    Leading the way is Raye, who has broken the record for the most nominations in a single year, with seven in total.

    The British singer, 26, is nominated for Album of the Year for her highly anticipated debut album My 21st Century Blues. Her third single, Escapism, is nominated for Song of the Year.

    Raye is also included in the five best new artists category and will also compete as a nominee in the R&B Act and Pop Act categories.

    Ashley is the showbiz reporter for Heart Breakfast, headed by Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston. She also hosts her own network show: Heart ’00s Party.

    BRIT AWARD NOMINATIONS AT A GLANCE

    ARTIST OF THE YEAR

    Arlo Parks

    Central EEC

    David

    Dua Lipa

    Fred again…

    J Hus

    Jessie Ware

    little simz

    Olivia Dean

    Raye

    GROUP OF THE YEAR

    Blur

    Persecution and status

    Headie One and K Trap

    Jungle

    young fathers

    THE SONG OF THE YEAR

    Calvin Harris – Miracle

    Ray-Prada

    Central Cee – Let it go

    Dave – sprinter

    Dua Lipa – Dance the Night

    Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed

    J Hus – Who told you?

    Kenya Grace – Strangers

    Lewis Capaldi – I wish you the best

    Pink Panthers – The boy is a liar

    Raye – Escapism

    Rudimental – Dancing is healing

    Stormzy – Firebae

    Change nightclub – React

    Venebee – Messy in the Sky

    By

