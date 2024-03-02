BRIT Awards 2024: Ashley Roberts suffers an awkward wardrobe malfunction when she gets tangled in her loose white dress on the red carpet

<!–

Ashley Roberts laughed off a wardrobe malfunction on Saturday in her barely-there white dress at the 2024 BRIT Awards in London.

The DJ and radio host, 42, struggled to get down her white halterneck dress with a super high slit.

Ashley smiled as she repeatedly looked at her dress, determined not to give viewers an X-rated look.

The top of her dress crisscrossed around her neck, showing off her cleavage and leaving the star’s toned stomach on show.

Ashley wore no jewelry, not a single ring, and completed her look with a pair of clear low-heeled pumps.

This year’s BRITISH are organized by Love Island’s maya jamaRoman Kemp and Clara Amfoand will also feature a number of guest presenters.

Dua Lipa will open the show with Mastercard, while Kylie Minogue will give the closing performance.

Ellie Goulding and Calvin Harris, Raye and becky hill with Chase & Status will also take the stage.

A record 98 artists are nominated for the new BRIT Award 2024, which has been designed by British visual artist and painter Rachel Jones.

Leading the way is Raye, who has broken the record for the most nominations in a single year, with seven in total.

The British singer, 26, is nominated for Album of the Year for her highly anticipated debut album My 21st Century Blues. Her third single, Escapism, is nominated for Song of the Year.

Raye is also included in the five best new artists category and will also compete as a nominee in the R&B Act and Pop Act categories.

Ashley is the showbiz reporter for Heart Breakfast, headed by Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston. She also hosts her own network show: Heart ’00s Party.