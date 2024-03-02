Sat. Mar 2nd, 2024

    Jordan Peterson Whines Over ‘Woke’ Report on Drop in Traffic Deaths

    Right-wing pundit Jordan Peterson fumed over a report that traffic deaths in Hoboken, New Jersey had decreased.

    On Saturday, the Associated Press reported that since implementing “daylighting,” the removal of parking spaces near intersections seven years ago, the city had seen zero traffic deaths.

    The news incensed the conservative psychologist, and he took to X to slam the outlet for reporting the story. “You have become pathetic beyond comprehension @AP and the woke death will soon visit you,” he wrote.

