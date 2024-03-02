BRIT Awards 2024: Fleur East shows off her growing baby bump in a shiny brown catsuit, two months after confirming pregnancy

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Heavily pregnant Fleur East stunned in brown and sporting a huge afro at the BRIT Awards 2024 in London on Saturday.

The singer, 36, wore a brown jumpsuit with a gold finish and also sported a huge gold choker and chain earrings.

Her hair was also brown and Fleur lovingly cradled her belly as she walked in shiny black heels.

Fleur completed her look with a large black coat which she took off and dragged across the floor.

The star finished X Factor in second place in 2014 and currently co-presents The Hits Radio Breakfast Show.

Heavily pregnant Fleur East, 36, stunned in brown and sporting a huge afro at the BRIT Awards 2024 in London on Saturday.

The singer wore a brown jumpsuit with a gold finish and also wore a huge gold choker and chain earrings.

Her hair was also brown and Fleur lovingly cradled her baby bump as she walked in shiny black heels.

Fleur announced her pregnancy with her first child in July. She is married to Marcel Badiane-Robin, a fashion designer.

This year’s BRITISH are organized by Love Island’s maya jamaRoman Kemp and Clara Amfoand will also feature a number of guest presenters.

Dua Lipa will open the show with Mastercard, while Kylie Minogue will give the closing performance.

Ellie Goulding and Calvin Harris, Raye and becky hill with Chase & Status will also take the stage.

A record 98 artists are nominated for the new BRIT Award 2024, which has been designed by British visual artist and painter Rachel Jones.

Leading the way is Raye, who has broken the record for the most nominations in a single year, with seven in total.

The British singer, 26, is nominated for Album of the Year for her highly anticipated debut album My 21st Century Blues. Her third single, Escapism, is nominated for Song of the Year.

Raye is also included in the five best new artists category and will also compete as a nominee in the R&B Act and Pop Act categories.

Fleur announced her pregnancy with her first child in July. She is married to Marcel Badiane-Robin, a fashion designer.