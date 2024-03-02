BRIT Awards 2024: Becky Hill flaunts her serious breasts in a sexy black dress with tiny straps to maintain her modesty on the red carpet

<!–

Becky Hill showed off the seriousness she brought to the BRIT Awards 2024 red carpet at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday.

The singer, 30, who will perform at the ceremony, looked sensational in a sexy black dress that left very little to the imagination.

Becky’s dress featured only tiny straps to maintain her modesty and perfectly showed off her toned physique.

The dress also featured a flowy skirt with a long, dramatic train that swept behind her as she made her way down the red carpet.

Becky completed the look with sparkling green emeralds with a huge cocktail ring and statement necklace.

The ceremony is led by Maya Jama, Roman Kemp and Clara Amfo, and will also feature a number of guest presenters.

Dua Lipa will open the show with Mastercard, while Kylie Minogue will give the closing performance.

Ellie Goulding and Calvin Harris, Raye and becky hill with Chase & Status will also take the stage.

A record 98 artists are nominated for the new BRIT Award 2024, which has been designed by British visual artist and painter Rachel Jones.

Leading the way is Raye, who has broken the record for the most nominations in a single year, with seven in total.

The British singer, 26, is nominated for Album of the Year for her highly anticipated debut album My 21st Century Blues. Her third single, Escapism, is nominated for Song of the Year.

Raye is also included in the five best new artists category and will also compete as a nominee in the R&B Act and Pop Act categories.

He has beaten current champions Craig David, Robbie Williams and Gorillaz, who had been nominated for six awards in previous years.

She wore her luscious locks straight and accentuated her features with glamorous makeup.

The genderless Artist of the Year Award sparked outrage last year after it replaced individual male and female categories, but then did not include any female or non-binary artists among its five nominations.

This year, however, thanks in part to the category doubling in size, there are six women nominated out of the 10, including Raye.

Arlo Parks, Jessie Ware, Lil Simz, Olivia Sims and Dua Lipa are the female nominees, while Central Cee, Dave, J. Hus and Fred Again… are also nominated.

This year’s BRIT Awards will air live on ITV on March 2 at 8pm